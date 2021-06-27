If the Biden administration had hoped to give an impression of seriousness about dealing with the problems along the U.S. southern border through Vice President Kamala Harris’ “visit,” it is safe to conclude that it has ended up being a fail.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) knows that more effort might have resulted in something that was actually helpful.

Harris didn't talk to Texans whose homes have been invaded, who've had guns brandished against them, whose property has been destroyed by gangs & cartel members coming across the border. She hasn't talked to families destroyed by Fentanyl smuggled into TX. She doesn't care. https://t.co/8hC3oQFUev — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 27, 2021

The New York Post calls the trip what it was, as Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R) points out.

Clueless in El Paso: Why Kamala's photo-op trip to the border won't do much to slow the waves of migrants https://t.co/yLmEBIcLeF via @nypost — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 26, 2021

"Harris didn’t even go to the actual border. She visited a Border Patrol station about nine miles from the Rio Grande, talked to some immigration activists and legal service providers, posed for press photos back at the airport, and departed for Los Angeles before 1 p.m." @nypost https://t.co/9MT4kT8X81 — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 27, 2021

Why even waste the time and resources?

