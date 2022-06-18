Earlier today President Biden was nearing the end of a morning bike ride when he pedaled up to a group of people, came to a stop, and then did a great impression of his approval rating when he tipped over and hit the ground. Biden was unhurt.

After that happened it didn’t take long for some tweets from a pair of Biden superfans to be spotted.

It wasn’t all that long ago when the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin teamed up with now White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates in an attempt to mock Trump:

Trending

Womp! Womp!

Biden’s biking mishap was quite the metaphor.

Not good… not good.

***

Related:

Blue check former TV exec reminds everybody Trump could never have fallen off a bike like Biden did

As Biden’s approval continues to plunge, CNN spotlights the Willow the White House cat

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: accidentAndrew Batesbike accidentdeputy White House press secretaryJennifer RubinJoe Biden