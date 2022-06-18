Earlier today President Biden was nearing the end of a morning bike ride when he pedaled up to a group of people, came to a stop, and then did a great impression of his approval rating when he tipped over and hit the ground. Biden was unhurt.

After that happened it didn’t take long for some tweets from a pair of Biden superfans to be spotted.

This aged well. 🤣 — 🌸Lynae🌸 (@lynaem88) June 18, 2022

This aged really well. You're doing great! — John Coctostan (@coctolstan) June 18, 2022

It wasn’t all that long ago when the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin teamed up with now White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates in an attempt to mock Trump:

has anyone ever seen Trump run? — Jennifer 'I stand with Ukraine' Rubin 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@JRubinBlogger) August 31, 2020

Or ride a bike? pic.twitter.com/7KI9lflLrb — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) August 31, 2020

LOL — Jennifer 'I stand with Ukraine' Rubin 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@JRubinBlogger) August 31, 2020

Womp! Womp!

Wow, this tweet aged WELL. Don’t watch the news today. pic.twitter.com/mVkEqfiVli — andrew wittmer (@wittmer0313) June 18, 2022

Biden’s biking mishap was quite the metaphor.

How are those bike rides going ? — Anonymous Political Gritty (@TBDGritty) June 18, 2022

Not good… not good.

Omg this didn’t age well 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/m8IIoGpxCU — MAGA CAG (@roninthemighty) June 18, 2022

