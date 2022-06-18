This morning during the start of his weekend in Delaware, President Biden went for a bicycle ride that ended when he came to a stop, at which point the bike tipped and Biden fell to the ground. Your “doing an impression of his approval rating” joke here:

Fortunately, the president was unhurt, but some of the ensuing comments mean “Republicans pounce” will be an inevitable media spin. There’s also a bit of “but Trump” developing. Here’s one such example:

President Biden takes a spill, falls off his bike, Secret Service Agents race to help him. He appears to be unhurt. Watch Republicans have a field day with this, but I’ll point out there’s no way Trump could even ride a bike without deflating the tires. pic.twitter.com/b13zlhmoey — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 18, 2022

We’ll say one thing: Biden is definitely superior to Trump when it comes to inflation.

"no way Trump could even ride a bike without deflating the tires."

So you're saying that Biden is better at inflation?

😅🤣😂 https://t.co/9AXdfhJj8H — Lafe Long (@LafeLong) June 18, 2022

Also gravity is only transitory so this shouldn’t even happen to Biden again.

Buuuuuuuut Truuuuuump! https://t.co/iaPYmwVMJW — Cranky "Jan. 6 Hearings Choreographer" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) June 18, 2022

But Trump!!! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 18, 2022

Even worse…”but Trump would do this more embarrassing thing in my imagination!” — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) June 18, 2022

“Trump never could have crashed an economy the way Biden did!”

“Haha, Trump is fat” the journo said as the current President wipes out. https://t.co/e42coYOH12 — Aaron (RIP Doug) (@cleverhandleguy) June 18, 2022

Democrats create a new bill called National Bike Collapse Day in honor of their awesome leader. https://t.co/oc6UOFMoZO — Anna Teresa Arnold (@HomerWhite) June 18, 2022

"Republicans are going to have a field day…so I will have a field day trashing Trump, who has nothing to do with president pudding brain falling off his bike." https://t.co/SZO5IZJVCV — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) June 18, 2022

We’re not far away from the lefty media joining in by sharing their “how Biden totally owned Trump by falling off his bike” takes.

