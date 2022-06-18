This morning during the start of his weekend in Delaware, President Biden went for a bicycle ride that ended when he came to a stop, at which point the bike tipped and Biden fell to the ground. Your “doing an impression of his approval rating” joke here:

Fortunately, the president was unhurt, but some of the ensuing comments mean “Republicans pounce” will be an inevitable media spin. There’s also a bit of “but Trump” developing. Here’s one such example:

We’ll say one thing: Biden is definitely superior to Trump when it comes to inflation.

Also gravity is only transitory so this shouldn’t even happen to Biden again.

“Trump never could have crashed an economy the way Biden did!”

We’re not far away from the lefty media joining in by sharing their “how Biden totally owned Trump by falling off his bike” takes.

***

