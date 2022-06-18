President Biden and his family are spending the weekend at their Delaware beach house, and there was some extra drama this morning during a bike ride:

The videos show Biden coming to a stop to talk to people, getting a foot caught, then tipping over and hitting the ground:

Fortunately, the president was unhurt.

The White House has been offered some spin:

The media certainly won’t make as big of a deal out of this as they did with all-things Trump:

Biden’s fall to the ground, unlike inflation, was only transitory and he’ll be back to riding again soon.

