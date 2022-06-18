President Biden and his family are spending the weekend at their Delaware beach house, and there was some extra drama this morning during a bike ride:

"My foot got caught," says @POTUS after falling off his bike in Rehoboth Beach, #Delaware. (@Reuters photo by Elizabeth Frantz) pic.twitter.com/zNZ066vDop — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 18, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: Biden, 79, FALLS OFF his bike during ride near his Rehoboth Beach home as he and Jill spend their 45th wedding anniversary and Juneteenth weekend in Delaware

via https://t.co/vyiNBXFspX https://t.co/nxaGviIpHl — Jon Najarian (@jonnajarian) June 18, 2022

President Joe Biden falls from his bicycle at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. He stood up quickly and rode away after speaking to the crowd. 📷 @nytimes pic.twitter.com/tdL20V3B68 — Sarah Silbiger (@Sarah_Silbiger) June 18, 2022

The videos show Biden coming to a stop to talk to people, getting a foot caught, then tipping over and hitting the ground:

Joe Biden fell off his bike. pic.twitter.com/Htu6pkZR25 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 18, 2022

Biden goes down briefly — but gets right back up — on his bike in Delaware this morning pic.twitter.com/nSp9iupxAk — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) June 18, 2022

Fortunately, the president was unhurt.

Training wheels needed stat. — Ragnar Danneskjold (@Daneskjoldd) June 18, 2022

Good he's vaccinated and boosted otherwise he's fall could of been worse. — Yeshua, Prince of Peace (I AM / Messiah ) (@H11Life) June 18, 2022

The White House has been offered some spin:

Joe Biden only fell off his bike because Vladimir Putin pushed him. https://t.co/bQIDxu1res — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) June 18, 2022

The media certainly won’t make as big of a deal out of this as they did with all-things Trump:

looking forward to all the “Republicans Pounce on Biden’s Bike Crash” takes today from the same people that called for 25th amendment after Trump walked slowly down a ramp. — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) June 18, 2022

Biden’s fall to the ground, unlike inflation, was only transitory and he’ll be back to riding again soon.

