Yesterday on the west coast, President Biden addressed the issue of inflation and let us know that “Putin’s price hike is hitting Americans hard.”

Yep, Biden and his administration are still peddling that excuse, in spite of pre-election promises to be a president that doesn’t deflect blame:

It's hard to believe this has to be said, but unlike this president, I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. And I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me — it’s about you. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 4, 2020

Ever since taking office all Biden’s done is blame others, and yesterday was no different.

So how’s this all playing out when it comes to Biden’s approval and disapproval? Nobody’s buying the excuses. As a matter of fact, the more excuses and blame deflection that come from Biden and the White House, the worse the numbers seem to get:

How low can Joe go? pic.twitter.com/3WhwnPFeac — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) June 11, 2022

Look out below! Biden’s “incredible transition” is not getting rave reviews.

Realistically, we haven’t come close to the worst of our economic woes – so, he still has room to tumble. — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) June 11, 2022

Unfortunately that’s very true.

I doubt this swing in approvals has ever happened this drastically before. https://t.co/ifVzyrdE8o — DandyAndy (@DandyActual) June 11, 2022

It started at the Afghanistan withdrawal disaster and just kept on getting worse for Biden ever since.

Most popular president of all time.

81 million. https://t.co/jwgFbLesP1 — Mac (@JewDawg) June 11, 2022

According to Biden, the economy is doing great, it’s just that the White House has been unable to effectively communicate that to Americans.

The disapproval rate will go higher every single time a person fills their tank or pays the grocery bill. And every Democrat will pay the price this November. All of it is so very unnecessary. https://t.co/QPfUD48km3 — Ruth Peterson (@RuthAPeterson) June 11, 2022

Hearing Biden administration officials and other Democrats respond to record-high gas prices by saying “buy an electric car” is only going to increase the severity of the midterm wipeout for Dems.

***

