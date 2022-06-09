As gas prices keep rising and the Biden administration and other Democrats keep essentially mocking people struggling to afford gas (and groceries, and to find baby formula), another problem is starting to arise: Police, firefighters and paramedics could be limited in how much they can travel. One such example can be found in a Michigan county:

Is this part of Biden’s “incredible transition”?

From WOOD-TV:

High gas prices are affecting everyone, including law enforcement.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said it is feeling the pain at the pump.

“We have exhausted what funds were budgeted for fuel with several months to go before the budget reset,” the sheriff’s office said.

This comes as gas prices in many parts of Michigan have been over $5 per gallon.

The budget problems have already caused the department to change how the department handles certain situations, Sheriff Michael Main said.

“I have instructed the deputies to attempt to manage whatever calls are acceptable over the phone,” Main said. “This would be non-in-progress calls, non-life-threatening calls, calls that do not require evidence collection or documentation.”