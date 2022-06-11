The policies of “progressive” mayors and District Attorneys in many big cities allow criminals to roam the streets instead of being put behind bars, but Michael Moore says that if you feel an increased need for ways to defend yourself, you should get a dog, not a gun:

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is calling for the Second Amendment to be repealed and sharing his theory for how to successfully remove “nearly every gun from civilian ownership.” “We need to start a movement to repeal the Second Amendment and replace it with something that says it’s not about the right of somebody to own a gun, it’s the right of all of us to be protected from gun violence,” Moore said Friday on his podcast. “We have a right to live,” he said. “If you’re afraid of somebody breaking in, get a dog… you don’t need a gun.”

Right on cue, guess who totally agreed with what Moore said:

It’s real, and it’s spectacular.

The shot:

Filmmaker Michael Moore continues calls for the Second Amendment to be repealed: 'You don't need a gun'https://t.co/Tv7MOXV38E — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 10, 2022

And the chaser, from a blue check China-affiliated state media journo:

I agree — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) June 11, 2022

That reply might make Moore quite proud, but it does speak volumes.

Mouthpiece for totalitarian communist government agrees you don’t need a gun. https://t.co/8XpJTxH3B8 — Brian (@PalmguyActual) June 11, 2022

It really does.

