When big things are happening in the world, we can always count on Michael Moore to say something stupid. And last night, he did not disappoint:

Is Stephen Colbert getting his Afghanistan material from Michael Moore? Or is Michael Moore getting his Afghanistan material from Stephen Colbert?

Or is this American Taliban BS just one big circle jerk?

Uh-oh, Michael.

Snark aside, Moore’s tweet is genuinely offensive.

Absolutely deranged.

