When big things are happening in the world, we can always count on Michael Moore to say something stupid. And last night, he did not disappoint:

Their Taliban, our Taliban, everybody’s got a Taliban. They’re at their best when they confiscate the halls of power. pic.twitter.com/Wi8fMSz7nx — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 17, 2021

Is Stephen Colbert getting his Afghanistan material from Michael Moore? Or is Michael Moore getting his Afghanistan material from Stephen Colbert?

Or is this American Taliban BS just one big circle jerk?

Uh-oh, Michael.

So by this analogy, the Taliban will be gone in about 3 hours and then Afghanistan will certify the results of a democratic election? https://t.co/NeIotzu5lU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 17, 2021

Sorry, I don't think the Afghan president will be continuing a vote in a few hours here genius. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) August 17, 2021

Except in the Taliban scenario AOC would ~actually~ be in trouble — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 17, 2021

I don't want to say Michael Moore doesn't think these things through before he blurts them out, but… If the Taliban are just another version of the MAGA-heads, why did Biden just give them their own country?https://t.co/pyVwzEwIne — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 17, 2021

Snark aside, Moore’s tweet is genuinely offensive.

Lmao you’re comparing the two, have some respect for the Afghani people who have actually suffered. — DJ-THFC (@danieljohn4) August 17, 2021

Buddy, this is such a bad take. You absolutely belittle the severity of innocents suffering caused by the Taliban. — Gregory Fluhrer (@Kingston_Royal) August 17, 2021

You seriously think you can compare the two. Just sick. — HFunCple (@hotcple1970) August 17, 2021

Absolutely deranged.