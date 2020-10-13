Do you notice something off with this photo of Amy Coney Barrett from yesterday’s hearing that the always-awful Michale Moore used to attack the future Supreme Court Justice?

Under His eye. Blessed be the fruit. pic.twitter.com/gzRcabxqB7 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 12, 2020

YEP! As Dana Loesch points out, it’s an edited photo and ACB’s dress in nowhere near the color of the clothing in “The Handmaid’s Tale”:

It’s actually more of a light aubergine, but I’m so happy to see caveman-esque sexists evolve to the point of putting down their clubs for Photoshop. https://t.co/DcFkn2RKiG pic.twitter.com/RqRy2CykR3 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 12, 2020

Moore doesn’t care about facts, however:

I loved her dress today. So beautiful. And yes it was a pink berry color. 💕 I loved it. — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) October 12, 2020

It’s not even close!

It’s nearly fuchsia. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) October 12, 2020

Shouldn’t we see the fact-checkers spring into action?

Doctored! Doctored! Where are our brave gatekeepers? — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) October 12, 2020

We won’t hold our breath, however.

***