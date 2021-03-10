Speaking on MSNBC about the so-called “Covid relief bill” that President Biden is expected to sign on Friday, Michael Moore had this to say:

Michael Moore (@MMFlint) thinks the day after Biden signs the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan," the minimum wage will double to $15/hour pic.twitter.com/S7TjE8d800 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2021

“You'd think [Republicans] would just latch themselves on to this. Free checks, children being raised out of poverty, making sure that just to tell anybody that if they’re working for $7.25/hr, and to tell them the next day, ‘Hey, we just doubled your pay, it’s now $15 an hour.’" https://t.co/gTsNdm703S — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2021

Did Moore forget that the Senate shot down progressive Democrat attempts to insert the $15 minimum wage into the bill?

You’ve also got to love Moore’s praise for $1.9 trillion worth of “free checks.”

“Free checks” lolololololol — PrincessP (@PrincessCrypt0) March 10, 2021