If any of the January 6 Commission’s hearings are again scheduled to take place in prime time, it’s entirely possible that the networks will take a “hard pass” next time:

The Hill’s Joe Concha adds some context:

CNN and MSNBC were up because that’s basically the 1/6 Commission’s base, and no doubt they’ll be hoping for another hearing in prime time, but the networks certainly won’t.

The Left criticized Fox News for not airing the hearing (it was broadcast on Fox Business) but they did discuss what was going on during their regular programming.

The Democrats’ (with the help of a couple Republicans) attempt to distract Americans from the real problems is failing miserably with all but the Left’s base.

