If any of the January 6 Commission’s hearings are again scheduled to take place in prime time, it’s entirely possible that the networks will take a “hard pass” next time:

🚨🚨 Dems BS 1/6 hearings BOMB in the ratings! 8pm ET

ABC Attack on the Capitol 0.5 4.477

NBC January 6th Hearings 0.4 3.296

CBC Capitol Assault Hearings 0.3 3.335 9pm ET

ABC AOC 0.6 4.233

NBC Jan 6 0.4 3.331

CBS CAH 0.3 3.139 – @burackbobby_ @JoeConchaTV — Cable News Watch (@CableNewsWatch) June 10, 2022

The Hill’s Joe Concha adds some context:

Context: The evening newscasts on CBS, NBC & ABC average anywhere from 18 to 20 million viewers combined on a typical night. Those newscasts do not air in primetime. The January 6 hearings airing in primetime Thursday took in just 11+ million viewers on those three same networks. https://t.co/KcdsM5sx3Z — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 10, 2022

CNN and MSNBC were up because that’s basically the 1/6 Commission’s base, and no doubt they’ll be hoping for another hearing in prime time, but the networks certainly won’t.

The Left criticized Fox News for not airing the hearing (it was broadcast on Fox Business) but they did discuss what was going on during their regular programming.

🤣😂🤣 Based on the ratings (or lack thereof)… a whopping 11M on network… Most people were also buy with other business instead of worrying about BS from 17 months ago https://t.co/RLkOefIzve — Cable News Watch (@CableNewsWatch) June 10, 2022

The Democrats’ (with the help of a couple Republicans) attempt to distract Americans from the real problems is failing miserably with all but the Left’s base.

***

Related:

Videos from The Recount show what 8 news outlets were covering vs. 1 outlier (which will get higher ratings?)

NY Times journo’s pic shows Liz Cheney received applause at ‘small outdoor J6 hearing watch party’

Try not to laugh when reading what Rep. Adam Schiff wants you to believe the J6 hearings are NOT about

CNN’s Chris Cillizza declares that ‘this is a HUGE night in Washington’

Recommended Twitchy Video