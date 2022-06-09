The January 6th Commission’s opening hearing is airing on many media outlets tonight (except Fox News where Tucker Carlson is airing, while the hearing is on the Fox Business Network). Committee chair Bennie Thompson kicked off his opening remarks with mentions of slavery, the Ku Klux Klan and lynching, just in case anybody was confused about which direction things would be headed.

Just ahead of the hearing, committee member Rep. Adam Schiff wanted to make it clear what the J6 hearings are NOT about. Oh, and Schiff’s also got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you:

Schiff to @wolfblitzer: "Well, these hearings are not aimed at the midterms or at the next presidential election. These are aimed at trying to protect our democracy from anyone who poses a threat to it." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 9, 2022

Oh puh-leeze! Would Adam “I have proof of Russia collusion” Schiff ever lie to us?

By now everybody knows what “protect democracy” really means…

It’s gotten to a point where I automatically replace “protect democracy” to “protect democrat power”. https://t.co/D0YM7yAsdu — rt; twofold (@thereald0rt) June 9, 2022

The last word can be about what might end up being the highest-rated show of the night:

Please don’t interrupt. I’m watching Tucker Carlson. — Gwilym McGrew (@GwilymMcGrew) June 9, 2022

LOL.

