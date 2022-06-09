The primetime hearing of the House’s January 6th Committee took place Thursday night, and from the look of things Rep. Liz Cheney was one of the stars of the show (judging from the reaction at one outdoor watch party).

As you might know, Fox News received some criticism for not directly airing the hearing, but they did talk about it during regular programming while the hearing was broadcast on Fox Business Channel.

The Recount attempted to ostracize Fox News with this big compare & contrast:

One of these channels is not like the others. pic.twitter.com/73AQpiPiWX — The Recount (@therecount) June 10, 2022

Considering what story much of the media worked to bury this week, that “journalism” triggering doesn’t hold water:

just a thought, but the day that the *entire* corporate press made the attempted assassination of a supreme court justice a below-the-fold story is not the day to bitch about fox's news programming judgement. https://t.co/pn5r5EYGwy — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 10, 2022

It will definitely be interesting to see the ratings of all these individual media outlets against what Fox News offered.

Yeah… one that’s not part of the liberal state media https://t.co/BWbWtO3wRQ — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) June 10, 2022

The MSM’s sheep mentality is alive and well.

