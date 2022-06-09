The first hearing of the House’s January 6th Committee is taking place tonight, and as we told you earlier, committee member Adam Schiff wants everybody to know that this all has nothing to do with the coming midterm elections of the 2024 presidential race (pause for laughter).

Also tonight, there was apparently at least one watch party at which Rep. Liz Cheney received some applause:

.@Liz_Cheney gets applause at a small outdoor J6 hearing watch party. pic.twitter.com/PCnP7qq1tg — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) June 10, 2022

Was there also a tailgate party before the hearing started?

A watch party? That’s really weird — Jennifer Greenberg (@JennMGreenberg) June 10, 2022

January 6 was sad, but not as sad as this. — Negative Nelly (@TryingToSmile3) June 10, 2022

Where’s the keg?

Why are people treating this like it's the Moon Landing? https://t.co/GsFPUIFLc0 — FreedomFanRichie (@FreedomfanR) June 10, 2022

Possibly because for the Democrats it doesn’t have anything to do with high gas prices, inflation, spiking crime in big cities and the border crisis.

There are 123 different pronouns in this single photo — Vlad The Inhaler (@asthmavlad) June 10, 2022

For some, the scene looked a bit familiar:

Almost as crowded as a Biden rally 🤪 — Born Free Skye (@Skye_1008) June 10, 2022

DC can be so embarrassing, this looks like a Biden rally🤪 https://t.co/hdndyJQ7oF — Maria (@mariaron45) June 10, 2022

With the possible exception of circles on the ground six feet apart.

