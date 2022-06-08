Early this morning an armed man was arrested near the home of Brett Kavanaugh, and he reportedly told police that it was his intent to kill the SCOTUS justice. Just over a couple of years ago Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer, speaking at a protest outside the Supreme Court building, said conservatives on the Court would “pay the price” if they didn’t vote to uphold Roe v. Wade.

After the Alito draft was leaked by somebody inside the Supreme Court earlier this year, there were protests at the homes of some of the justices. Kayleigh McEnany then reminded her followers that those protests were not condemned by the Biden White House. Here’s what Jen Psaki said at the time:

In light of the Kavanaugh news, first question to the White House today should be: “Does President Biden stand by this?” PSAKI: “And we certainly continue to encourage that outside of judges’ homes and that’s the president’s position.”

pic.twitter.com/QM6Sj05dw5 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 8, 2022

That particular clip is making the rounds again, so the WH press office knew some spin was in order. The spin is that Psaki never said what she said:

Unsurprisingly – given the source – this presentation is dishonest. The full answer (from one of Jen's *hundreds* of briefings) made the opposite point. She said we encouraged protesters to remain peaceful. She never encouraged people to protest outside justices' homes. https://t.co/6RaGjJNCn5 pic.twitter.com/TsxOAqwRMB — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) June 8, 2022

Nice try, but no:

Andrew – please be serious. " – and we certainly continue to encourage that – outside of judges' homes." — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 8, 2022

Let’s go to the transcript:

The Biden White House hopes you can’t read.

.@AndrewJBates46 is arguing about punctuation on this website when he could just be a normal person and just condemn a lunatic who threatened to kill Justice Kavanaugh. Shocker that Qpoll is showing a 33% approval for POTUS. — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) June 8, 2022

Arguing punctuation is apparently the easier approach for this White House.

At least Rupar tends to edit out the parts that prove him wrong. Andrew: "We never encouraged them to protest outside judges homes!" Literally the rest of the sentence he highlights:

"-and we certainly continue to encourage that-outside judge's homes." https://t.co/k4TgTmPrW1 pic.twitter.com/pHU28t8lbd — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) June 8, 2022

Wow, it sure does sound like Psaki said all the words that are in that transcript.

Don’t pretend like the Biden Admin did anything but encourage this. https://t.co/p83ksRdtgy — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) June 8, 2022

Just like many on the Left are pretending they were never in favor of defunding the police, we’re now supposed to believe they didn’t go out of their way to encourage these protests at private residences of conservative SCOTUS justices.

