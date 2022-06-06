Today marks the 78th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied France. Naturally, if you’re a leftist running for political office in Florida, the first thing your mind leaps to on this occasion would be how to compare Gov. Ron DeSantis to a “fascist” like Adolph Hitler. Notorious beach “Grim Reaper” and Attorney General candidate Daniel Uhlfelder thought that was an appropriate comparison to make:

Sigh. These DeSantis Derangement Syndrome people are getting all too predictable.

He doesn’t know, or doesn’t care. Perhaps a little of both?

Yes, they’re one in the same!

Sometimes projection is all the Left has in their political arsenal.

“Freedom is fascism” is one of the more worn-out talking points on the Left.

