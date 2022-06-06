Today marks the 78th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied France. Naturally, if you’re a leftist running for political office in Florida, the first thing your mind leaps to on this occasion would be how to compare Gov. Ron DeSantis to a “fascist” like Adolph Hitler. Notorious beach “Grim Reaper” and Attorney General candidate Daniel Uhlfelder thought that was an appropriate comparison to make:

My great grandparents died in Nazi Germany. I know a fascist when I see one. Ron DeSantis is a fascist. — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 6, 2022

Sigh. These DeSantis Derangement Syndrome people are getting all too predictable.

Tell everyone that you have no idea what fascism really is without telling everyone that you have no idea what fascism really is. https://t.co/zn3VgUOXSi — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) June 6, 2022

He doesn’t know, or doesn’t care. Perhaps a little of both?

Aren’t you the same douchebag who roamed sunny Florida beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper, even though going to the beach is the healthiest thing a person could do? https://t.co/NROCFZW1ig — Tony Mazur (@TonyMazur) June 6, 2022

Yes, they’re one in the same!

You shame your grandparents and their deaths with such melodramatic and partisan comparisons. Ron DeSantis is not a fascist. Stop it. https://t.co/rykAcxh3k6 — Erik Aznable⬆ 🇺🇸 🇵🇷 🇳🇴 🇩🇪 (@ErikNorvind) June 6, 2022

Hmm

I thought the first thing the Nazi Fascist did, was take away all the guns from their citizens, so they couldn't protect themselves, and then killed off who wouldn't comply

To their thinking.

🤔 If I'm wrong correct me. https://t.co/bD4CmldaEk — Kenneth Hill (@Kenneth89189714) June 6, 2022

Sometimes projection is all the Left has in their political arsenal.

I used to believe people like this know they’re hysterical lunatics. I’m starting to realize that they really are insane. Blue check marks are the least impressive people imaginable. https://t.co/N9DKHaMyEb — Disaffected Scientist (@DisaffectedSci) June 6, 2022

“Freedom is fascism” is one of the more worn-out talking points on the Left.

***

