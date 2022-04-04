Many of you might better remember Democrat candidate for Florida Attorney General Daniel Uhlfelder better as the “beach Grim Reaper” guy who was trying to spread panic in 2020 because Gov. DeSantis reopened beaches. As it turned out of course, the best place to be during the pandemic was outside in the sun.

Now Uhlfelder’s taking a different approach to try and make DeSantis look bad, and it’s to take aim at the Parental Rights in Education bill that was recently signed into law. Disney’s opposition to the law now has Uhlfelder doing a bit of wishcasting when it comes to making the numbers look bad for DeSantis in November election:

Disney employs 77,000 Floridians. DeSantis won his race in 2018 by 32,000 votes. — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) April 4, 2022

Gee, he’s making some wild assumptions there.

Do you think every Disney employee is a Democrat? https://t.co/QgBhtFejOR — RBe (@RBPundit) April 4, 2022

And if they were all Democrats, his numbers wouldn’t change at all.

Wasn't there a poll recently that showed a MAJORITY of Dems in Florida SUPPORTED the bill? — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) April 4, 2022

Is Uhlfelder saying that any Republican Disney employees will vote against DeSantis because of the new law? Yeah, good luck with that.

Is Dan saying the employees must vote the way Disney says, like slaves? How many Disney employees support the law, don't want young kids taught adult sexual topics? https://t.co/RdD0ZPZWJE — William Teach2 #refuseresist (@WTeach2) April 4, 2022

Just because they employ 77k, doesn't mean they all vote blue. By the way @ScottPresler turned Fl. red by getting more people signed up as R's. Most Fl. people do not want #grooming done to their kids. https://t.co/CIqQauFltv — Kim Gohn A Proud Deplorable Chump (@Kimbathelion60) April 4, 2022

The Democrats are dreaming so hard that it’ll be fun to watch how they receive their wake-up call in November.

