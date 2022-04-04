Many of you might better remember Democrat candidate for Florida Attorney General Daniel Uhlfelder better as the “beach Grim Reaper” guy who was trying to spread panic in 2020 because Gov. DeSantis reopened beaches. As it turned out of course, the best place to be during the pandemic was outside in the sun.

Now Uhlfelder’s taking a different approach to try and make DeSantis look bad, and it’s to take aim at the Parental Rights in Education bill that was recently signed into law. Disney’s opposition to the law now has Uhlfelder doing a bit of wishcasting when it comes to making the numbers look bad for DeSantis in November election:

Gee, he’s making some wild assumptions there.

Trending

And if they were all Democrats, his numbers wouldn’t change at all.

Is Uhlfelder saying that any Republican Disney employees will vote against DeSantis because of the new law? Yeah, good luck with that.

The Democrats are dreaming so hard that it’ll be fun to watch how they receive their wake-up call in November.

***

Related:

Aspiring Fla. AG Daniel Uhlfelder vows to look into how Ron DeSantis might’ve coordinated with Clarence Thomas to overturn 2020 election

Anti-DeSantis lawyer and Grim Reaper cosplayer Daniel Uhlfelder thinks he’s got what it takes to be Florida Attorney General

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Attorney generalDaniel UhlfelderFloridaGov. Ron DeSantis

Recommended Twitchy Video