You know that clown attorney who dresses up in a Grim Reaper costume and hassles people on the beach in Florida and who was soliciting funds through ActBlue to purchase 5,000 body bags to hand out to beachgoers? He’s the ultimate Karen, and we haven’t seen him hanging around any Black Lives Matter protests — not in costume, anyway.

Now he tells CNN that he’s not content being a douchebag to Floridians social distancing outdoors in hot weather — he’s also filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis for opening the beaches during the pandemic.

Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, who dresses as the Grim Reaper to warn beachgoers to stay home, has sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for prematurely opening beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic. He says "there's been a lack of leadership" in the state. https://t.co/CHWETp7n6A pic.twitter.com/DayrfACWgy — CNN (@CNN) July 6, 2020

Isn’t he putting his own life in mortal peril by going to the beach every day and getting in other people’s faces?

Surprisingly, not a single question from CNN to the grim reaper about why he thinks beach-going is horrifically dangerous & even lawsuit-worthy but massive protests (which he himself joined & shared photos of himself at) are not. https://t.co/5rEz15eRYq — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 6, 2020

Yeah, funny how he didn’t bring body bags to hand out here:

Defuniak springs, Florida. Huge crowd. Stay hopeful and stay strong. pic.twitter.com/xKlNWF6EFw — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 7, 2020

“Huge crowd.”

My shocked face 😑 — Friendly neighborhood accountant (@magicalmomU7) July 6, 2020

No point in interviewing this guy unless that's the first question out of your mouth. — Theo Dolite (@HoleDigger2016) July 6, 2020

Or how much of a boon this is to his democratic fundraising — John Wonderlin (@JohnWonderlin) July 6, 2020

He's such a grifter. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) July 6, 2020

A better question is why are we even giving attention to an attorney who sought attention by dressing up as a grim reaper at beaches? — Phil (@philllosoraptor) July 6, 2020

From the Ozarks to the streets— outdoor transmission is clearly not the primary way this virus spreads (thank GOD). Upsetting that CNN/MSNBC won’t discuss that — B-rad (@BradfordSpeers) July 6, 2020

Is this dude not actually on the same beach he claims is dangerous? — Moonie (@mooniec62) July 6, 2020

Sunshine kills germs. This guy is a quack. — 🗽Sassy American💰💹 (@SassyBiggons) July 6, 2020

This irrelevant shill is trying to make a name for himself. I predict epic fail in embarrassing fashion. Popcorn anyone? — MrWrite4Copy- Unapologetically MASK-FREE 24/7/365 (@BrenoMatthew) July 6, 2020

Oh hell ..what a moron — Terri Peterson (@tapnkc) July 6, 2020

