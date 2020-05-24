You might recall that in the early days of Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis opening up select beaches that a local lawyer was appearing on the shoreline dressed as The Grim Reaper in order to supposedly warn people away from certain death. Well not content with becoming a local media fixture for roughly 6 minutes the lawyer, Daniel Uhlfelder, is ramping up his self-aggrandizing tour.

He is now soliciting for donations so he can further his stunt. With more Florida beaches opened and fewer COVID0-19 cases across the state he wants to take his costume posturing up a notch, to prop-comic levels of idiocy.

Beginning next Saturday I will have a team handing out free body bags throughout the state to Florida beachgoers. — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 24, 2020

You are going to do…what now?!

We just placed an order for 100 body bags to give out free. If you would like to sponsor a free body bag to be handed out at the beach please chip in here: https://t.co/PEHubfa91z — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 24, 2020

Uh…he really wants to do this. He thinks that this stunt is not only somehow delivering a message, but affecting change, somehow. Now if you are considering taking some of your disposable income during this pandemic-induced economic depression and donating not to any number of social assistance programs or charities to help those deeply impacted, but to help fuel the ego of a grandstanding lawyer, just be warned of a detail.

As we reported weeks back, the link that Daniel provides to donate to his cause is for MakeMyDay PAC, which donates the funds to Democrat candidates across the country. But sure, sounds like a totally legitimate way to drop money, ”in these trying times”™

The Grift Reaper Tour https://t.co/yxkTcqcQS3 — Mo Mo (@molratty) May 24, 2020

Imagine the good he could do if he used funds to hand out masks…or literally anything else that was useful and not a hacky clown stunt. https://t.co/Ae3VCfsl3w — Don’t Stand So Close to Dawn (@aurora_g96) May 24, 2020

I guess pandemics are good for generating novel grift ideas — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 24, 2020

This money well spent, Drew! They will be delivering these bags to people who sought out the chance to go to the beach, only to be handed a useless prop that will be instantly discarded, leaving the plastic on the natural beach setting and getting no point across in the process!

But if you go to the beach to hand them out, won't you get the virus and die? Better keep one of those bags for yourself. — Quiet mitten (@Quiet_mitten) May 24, 2020

Oh, the paradox. If going to the beach means instant death, then why is HE on the beach??? Oh right, we forgot — the money swindling.

You misspelled New York. — China Lied – People Died (@ATxFellow) May 24, 2020

Turns out that spelling and geography is not Daniel Uhlfelder’s only challenge. He seems particularly vexed by math, as well.

Each body bag costs $10. We ordered a few hundred tonight. Please consider chipping in $10 to cover the cost of a body bag. For every $10 contribution we will be able to order one more to hand out. You can contribute here: https://t.co/MmtDp1KgPi pic.twitter.com/1rj8Y7k4io — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 24, 2020

Except he then makes this numerical claim–

I need 500 patriots to chip in $10 to purchase 5,000 body bags. I understand during a pandemic that some might not be able to contribute and want you to know that retweets are free and equally appreciated. Here is the link for those that can chip in: https://t.co/dmzJu8orvG — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 24, 2020

It seems with his inability to tabulate expenditures like this that it comes as little surprise that Danny Uhlfelder Esq. also has some trouble looking over Florida’s infection levels and death rates.