Remember the posts we did on Daniel Uhlfelder? He’s the Florida-based Dem activist who dressed up as the Grim Reaper to protest Florida opening up its beaches:

Well, he’s had a change of heart on the dangers of large gatherings:

A nearly empty beach where families keep to themselves? Bad. Everyone crowded together and screaming? Good:

He was in Miami earlier in the week to protest in front of Trump’s hotel there:

Hypocrite.

***

