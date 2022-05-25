Democrats are calling for more gun control measures in the wake of another horrific mass shooting in the U.S. Would other measures, such as more security at schools, help stop more of these situations before they start? Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy says that’s not the answer:

Senator Chris Murphy on CNN: "Unless you are literally putting an army battalion in every school in this country…there is no way…that you are going to be able to prevent these murders simply by putting more weapons into schools, churches, and shopping malls." pic.twitter.com/8cumnbetbK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 25, 2022

More armed security won’t help make schools, malls and churches safer? Exceptions do apply of course:

Democrats literally put an army battalion around the Capitol after j6. Why are Democrats in Congress more important than school kids? https://t.co/7bSshoIExa — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) May 25, 2022

Maybe Murphy would approve of a big fence around schools like the one that surrounded the Capitol for quite a while?

@ChrisMurphyCT will gladly accept armed security for himself and his colleagues while lambasting the idea idea of equal protections for your kids. The notion he and his colleagues want to work towards a compromise is ludicrous. They want an “assault weapons” ban or bust. https://t.co/lVR6XYOhe8 — Bradley Stein (@_BradleyStein_) May 25, 2022

He says from the HEAVILY guarded US capitol building — Ben Brown (@Its_Ben_Brown) May 25, 2022

BS. ONE Border Patrol agent,not even assigned to this school,stopped the shooter. An assigned security guard,trained staff, &hardened school might've prevented the entire thing.Would cost a fraction of what Biden's spending to house &feed all the illegals he's let in this year. https://t.co/UcRSRfUfFe — Robert Mega Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@Rondo2) May 25, 2022

For Dems like Murphy, “blame guns & Republicans” is all they want — considering anything else is off limits because those things won’t adequately demonize the political opposition.

This is the same guy who put forward the bill to remove police from schools. Yet it seems to work for politicians as they’re surrounded by them. These people are the problem. https://t.co/cuGOldKiWj — Biden is Enemy of the People (@PinkPoseys) May 25, 2022

It’s different when it comes to them.

So, this is the level of intellect it requires to become a US Senator…fascinating… https://t.co/mnnDk6kkAZ — Alex (@cyclops_2099) May 25, 2022

Stunning, isn’t it?

***

Related:

Sen. Chris Murphy and other blue-checks triggered by photo of Herschel Walker with Justice Clarence Thomas

BRO, do you even Common Core?! Kyle Kashuv SCHOOLS Sen. Chris Murphy when his ‘gun deaths’ math doesn’t add up

‘No SH*T, you pandering buffoon!’ Chris Murphy tries pretending he cares about kids being in school NOW but ain’t NOBODY buyin’ it

Recommended Twitchy Video