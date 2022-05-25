Democrats are calling for more gun control measures in the wake of another horrific mass shooting in the U.S. Would other measures, such as more security at schools, help stop more of these situations before they start? Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy says that’s not the answer:

More armed security won’t help make schools, malls and churches safer? Exceptions do apply of course:

Maybe Murphy would approve of a big fence around schools like the one that surrounded the Capitol for quite a while?

For Dems like Murphy, “blame guns & Republicans” is all they want — considering anything else is off limits because those things won’t adequately demonize the political opposition.

It’s different when it comes to them.

Stunning, isn’t it?

