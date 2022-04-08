Georgia Republican and U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker was in D.C. to accept the Horatio Alger award and ran into Justice Clarence Thomas at the event, which led to this photo which, in turn, led to a MAJOR meltdown by blue-checks on Twitter:

Herschel got to spend time with Justice Thomas while in DC to receive the Horatio Alger Award this week. 🇺🇸 #gapol pic.twitter.com/yj55Jewqkb — Mallory Blount (@malloryblount) April 8, 2022

For those who don’t know, Justice Thomas is an honorary board member of the organization which is why he was at the event along with Walker:

Justice Thomas seems out and about after his recent illness. Here w Georgia GOP senate candidate Herschel Walker, who received a Horatio Alger award. Thomas is honorary board member of association https://t.co/4xrjnCQvrm — Robert Barnes (@scotusreporter) April 8, 2022

Welp!

Horatio Alger board has soiled itself. https://t.co/z1Agfckn7I — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) April 8, 2022

Dem Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut called the photo the proverbial “crossing of the Rubicon” and urged Congress to pass the Supreme Court Ethics Act:

A conservative Supreme Court justice doing a photo op with a Republican candidate in a competitive primary. I think the court has crossed the rubicon. We need to pass the Supreme Court Ethics Act. https://t.co/i9gPhferd7 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 8, 2022

More fake outrage from the Left:

I don't know who needs to hear this… but if you are offended that two men who happen to be black are conservative, you might be racist. — Mallory Blount (@malloryblount) April 8, 2022

Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York questioned if this means Justice Thomas will “now recuse himself from matters arising under this year’s Senate election in Georgia?”:

Will Justice Thomas now recuse himself from matters arising under this year’s Senate election in Georgia? https://t.co/S7H9P8vPSN — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) April 8, 2022

And here’s Keith Olbermann calling Walker a “moron,” which is only racist if you’re a Republican:

I'm offended that a Justice of the Supreme Court is an accessory to an attempt to overthrow the government of the United States, and a senate candidate (who happens to be a moron) is posing with him — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 8, 2022

More outrage from the blue-check brigade:

Eh, nothing more than a partisan right-wing hack SUPREME COURT JUSTICE. Since the SCOTUS has no ethics requirements, Thomas doesn’t even have to bother to pretend https://t.co/lkT0uDdEOw — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) April 8, 2022

In case you were wondering whether Thomas would do the right thing and recuse himself from any cases involving the coup attempt on January 6th. https://t.co/3PTTHcVJd6 — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) April 8, 2022

Can’t spell coup without Thomas. https://t.co/DZm6RZbKLb — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) April 8, 2022

Excited to see who sitting federal judge Clarence Thomas endorses in the 2022 Republican primaries! https://t.co/JP3PIYOzHB — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 8, 2022

Clarence Thomas gave a speech in September (right before an event with the Heritage Foundation…) claiming that the Supreme Court isn't political. Now he's hanging out with Herschel Walker. https://t.co/CLNzupGGbF — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) April 8, 2022

Clarence Thomas is facing questions regarding whether he is letting his and his wife’s political views interfere with his judicial duties so of course his response is to pose for pictures with a political candidate https://t.co/juzokOtD0O — Bill Scher (@billscher) April 8, 2022

I would think most Supreme Court justices would be hesitant to appear in a photograph with a Senate candidate https://t.co/bKa2O9qBTT — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) April 8, 2022

Very unusual to see a sitting justice pictured with a candidate for partisan political office. https://t.co/n4UgTb8ey3 — Mark Sherman (@shermancourt) April 8, 2022

Just a normal pic of a Supreme Court justice with a candidate for the United States Senate https://t.co/hnsYvXGvi2 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) April 8, 2022

Are you guys going to be okay?

***

