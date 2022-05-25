As we told you this afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott was holding a press conference with other public officials, including Sen. Ted Cruz and the mayor of Uvalde, Texas, where the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School took place, when Beto O’Rourke interrupted the news conference for some disgusting grandstanding.

The derision directed at O’Rourke for that gross stunt was massive, but as you might have guessed there were some lefties who cheered the Democrat gubernatorial candidate’s stunt. One of those Democrats, Rep. Dean Phillips, chose a rather peculiar side-by-side intended as high praise for O’Rourke. However, for some reason, it didn’t last long:

Dude, seriously? We know it got deleted but imagine thinking this was a sane thing to tweet in the first place.

Imagine thinking those two pictures are remotely comparable.

This particular Democrat has a number of hot takes about guns:

