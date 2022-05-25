As we told you this afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott was holding a press conference with other public officials, including Sen. Ted Cruz and the mayor of Uvalde, Texas, where the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School took place, when Beto O’Rourke interrupted the news conference for some disgusting grandstanding.

The derision directed at O’Rourke for that gross stunt was massive, but as you might have guessed there were some lefties who cheered the Democrat gubernatorial candidate’s stunt. One of those Democrats, Rep. Dean Phillips, chose a rather peculiar side-by-side intended as high praise for O’Rourke. However, for some reason, it didn’t last long:

Dude, seriously? We know it got deleted but imagine thinking this was a sane thing to tweet in the first place.

Whoa

This is deranged https://t.co/pZhepNGM2l — Dave still loves Vhs (@middlingobiwan) May 25, 2022

Imagine thinking those two pictures are remotely comparable.

The man on the left risked his life. The man on the right enriched his life. https://t.co/ffy6py5d59 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 25, 2022

This particular Democrat has a number of hot takes about guns:

He also tweeted this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/xk826MVl5F — Reformed Gang Banger (@joesghost99) May 25, 2022

