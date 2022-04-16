In 2018 the Texas Democrats said that Beto O’Rourke was going to be the next U.S. senator from Texas:

Texas Democrats: We love you Beto!@BetoORourke: No, I love you!

We are beyond ready for our next Texas Senator at #TDP18 pic.twitter.com/1or5lGKejK — Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) June 22, 2018

You know how that went.

In 2019 the Texas Democrats were proud to welcome Beto O’Rourke to the field of Democrat presidential candidates, but fell short of predicting he’d be the next president because they didn’t want to pick favorites between Beto and Julian Castro:

.@BetoORourke delivered the best statewide margin in a generation. He shattered all expectations and showed the nation that Texas is in play in 2020. We’re proud to have him in the race: https://t.co/WmTlwy32XQ — Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) March 14, 2019

You know how that went.

Guess what’s next? That’s right, Beto O’Rourke is going to be the next governor of Texas:

Beto O’Rourke will be the next Governor of Texas. — Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) April 16, 2022

We’re not going to predict what will happen in Texas in November, but based on the O’Rourke track record as a career candidate, the Texas Dems’ tweet should be taken with a grain of salt.

He’ll do what he always does. Prepare for his next campaign after another L. — Madison (@Madisontx76) April 16, 2022

And then he can run for president again in 2024. The stage is set!

Beto O'Rourke will be the next Governor of his living room in about 6 months. — Jesus = Answer (@hollis4congress) April 16, 2022

LOL! And then perhaps president of his garage.

And now, for your delusional tweet of the day… https://t.co/8CN89PXq3K — Matt Toohey (@Landmannery) April 16, 2022

O’Rourke was last seen running as fast as possible away from his previous positions on gun control and CRT.

***

