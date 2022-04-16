In 2018 the Texas Democrats said that Beto O’Rourke was going to be the next U.S. senator from Texas:

You know how that went.

In 2019 the Texas Democrats were proud to welcome Beto O’Rourke to the field of Democrat presidential candidates, but fell short of predicting he’d be the next president because they didn’t want to pick favorites between Beto and Julian Castro:

You know how that went.

Trending

Guess what’s next? That’s right, Beto O’Rourke is going to be the next governor of Texas:

We’re not going to predict what will happen in Texas in November, but based on the O’Rourke track record as a career candidate, the Texas Dems’ tweet should be taken with a grain of salt.

And then he can run for president again in 2024. The stage is set!

LOL! And then perhaps president of his garage.

O’Rourke was last seen running as fast as possible away from his previous positions on gun control and CRT.

***

Related:

Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke officially makes trans kids a key part of his campaign platform [pic]

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkeSenateTexastexas governor

Recommended Twitchy Video