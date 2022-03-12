Former U.S. Senate and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke came up empty in those two races, so now he’s attempting to be the next governor of Texas.

When the man who is becoming a career candidate was running for the Democrat presidential nomination, he had this infamous statement about AR-15s:

Now that he’s running for governor of Texas, O’Rourke has made a huge pivot: “I’m not interested in taking anything from anyone. What I want to make sure that we do is defend the Second Amendment.”

Now O’Rourke is trying to distance himself from CRT in the obvious hopes that he doesn’t turn off independents and moderates in the state:

Try not to get run over by O’Rourke running away from the Left’s positions during his quest to be the next Texas governor!

Ha! Get that in an ad pronto.

Exactly. The Democrat base is going to want to hear those things from their candidates, but the Dem candidates in areas that aren’t solidly blue know if they support those positions, they’ll lose.

And if he were to get elected, guess what would happen next.

Just to be safe, Texans need to not elect O’Rourke as their next governor.

