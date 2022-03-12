Former U.S. Senate and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke came up empty in those two races, so now he’s attempting to be the next governor of Texas.

When the man who is becoming a career candidate was running for the Democrat presidential nomination, he had this infamous statement about AR-15s:

Hell yes, we're gonna take your AR-15. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

Now that he’s running for governor of Texas, O’Rourke has made a huge pivot: “I’m not interested in taking anything from anyone. What I want to make sure that we do is defend the Second Amendment.”

Now O’Rourke is trying to distance himself from CRT in the obvious hopes that he doesn’t turn off independents and moderates in the state:

NEW TODAY: Beto O'Rourke Reverses Position on CRT MORE ➡️https://t.co/aLKQziVm75 pic.twitter.com/3ESnWU3pot — Texans for Abbott (@AbbottCampaign) March 11, 2022

Beto O'Rourke becomes the first prominent Democrat to flip against critical race theory. "I don't think [CRT] should be taught in our schools."pic.twitter.com/uzlj6uERmw — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 12, 2022

Try not to get run over by O’Rourke running away from the Left’s positions during his quest to be the next Texas governor!

Beto is a shameless flip-flopper, but the lesson is clear: critical race theory is toxic with voters and the Democrats' polling on culture war issues has collapsed. Conservatives must go on offense. Make the opposition defend CRT and bash them through the midterms. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 12, 2022

Beto has given Republicans a gift. They can now say "even Beto O'Rourke says critical race theory shouldn't be taught in schools." — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 12, 2022

Ha! Get that in an ad pronto.

He’s going to lose more D votes than gain R votes because he’s not getting a single R vote with this obvious BS — Here, Hold My Mask (@chiefpopeye1979) March 12, 2022

I think @BetoORourke is trying what Youngkin did so well, he’s trying to appeal to Moderates and Independents without pissing off his base. Thing is, Beto is not nearly as sincere or smart as Youngkin … and his base is easily pissed off. https://t.co/BurzmELnfc — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 12, 2022

Exactly. The Democrat base is going to want to hear those things from their candidates, but the Dem candidates in areas that aren’t solidly blue know if they support those positions, they’ll lose.

Don't believe him. He is lying to get elected. https://t.co/3lBYEWTUub — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) March 12, 2022

And if he were to get elected, guess what would happen next.

Shocker…he also loves the second amendment too! https://t.co/bYSzYFHbhX — Michael Scarns (@MScarns) March 12, 2022

Beto, Sept. 2019: “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” Beto, Feb. 2022: “I’m not interested in taking anything from anyone.” Why would you believe him about CRT? — Matt (@matt0999) March 12, 2022

Just to be safe, Texans need to not elect O’Rourke as their next governor.

