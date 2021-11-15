He ran for U.S. Senate and lost.

He ran for U.S. President and got buried by the other Democratic candidates.

But Beto O’Rourke has moved past all that.

And now he’s running for Governor of Texas:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke, former Senate and presidential candidate, says he will run for Texas governor in 2022. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 15, 2021

This is not a drill:

I’m running for governor. Together, we can push past the small and divisive politics that we see in Texas today — and get back to the big, bold vision that used to define Texas. A Texas big enough for all of us. Join us: https://t.co/eMY5wwf6an pic.twitter.com/yrG1WOkpqk — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 15, 2021

Can you feel the Beto-mentum?

This is tremendous news for the people of Texas! There is no one who loves the people in Texas more than @BetoORourke ! With every breath he will fight to make sure all Texans get the opportunity to live their dreams! @texasdemocrats https://t.co/qLzE9QOleu — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) November 15, 2021

Tremendous! Beto O’Rourke will make all Texans’ dreams come true!

Hope Beto’s got a good dry cleaner! Guessing that running for Texas Governor will make him sweat a lot, and nobody likes a sweaty unicorn suit.

Let the Annie Leibovitz Vanity Fair cover shoots BEGINhttps://t.co/74e4acvIjD — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 15, 2021

Strike a pose, Beto!

I, for one, cannot wait for the cringe. Bring it, Beto. https://t.co/CY8tbzl9rU — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 15, 2021

Bring it all.

Saved in case the furry's new campaign manager deletes all his anti-gun tweets pic.twitter.com/KjVEyY7Dcn — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 15, 2021

Even if the tweets get deleted, they’ll never really be gone.

Hell yes, we're gonna take your AR-15. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

Hell yes, we’re gonna enjoy this go-round.

O'Rourke says he won't back away from mandatory assault weapons buyback in gov race. "I think most Texans can agree…that we should not see our friends, our family…our neighbors, shot up w/ weapons that were originally designed for use on a battlefield" https://t.co/x6Wc59WCGN — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) November 15, 2021

Bless his heart.

Dude refuses to get a real job. https://t.co/ST9InMRyOK — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) November 15, 2021

That’s really what it ultimately boils down to. Beto’s job is running for offices he hasn’t lost yet.

But it’s nothing if not entertaining for the rest of us.

Look, mock Beto all you want, but the fact is that in Texas you can’t collect unemployment without proof that you’re actively looking for work — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) November 15, 2021

Snort.

Yeeeaaaah…so 2022 might not be his year https://t.co/1bgvvF5dG6 — Stig Posting His L's (@HesNotTheStig) November 15, 2021

Beto is the platonic ideal of how every Silicon Valley billionaire imagines himself being poor — driving around Marfa in an authentic old pickup truck, in a Carhartt jacket, with his dog, instagramming himself in the sunsets while thinking deep thoughts — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 15, 2021

Isn’t lighting money on fire in one big pile easier? — Matt Walker (@walkdesign) November 15, 2021

Maybe, but it’s not as much fun.

Well he had to do something with whatever political capital he had left. Spend it or watch it drain away. And this race will draw insane $$$ now. But in this general and specific political environment? Good luck, buddy! https://t.co/H1TRp2WWnV — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) November 15, 2021

