He ran for U.S. Senate and lost.

He ran for U.S. President and got buried by the other Democratic candidates.

But Beto O’Rourke has moved past all that.

And now he’s running for Governor of Texas:

This is not a drill:

Can you feel the Beto-mentum?

Tremendous! Beto O’Rourke will make all Texans’ dreams come true!

Hope Beto’s got a good dry cleaner! Guessing that running for Texas Governor will make him sweat a lot, and nobody likes a sweaty unicorn suit.

Strike a pose, Beto!

Bring it all.

Even if the tweets get deleted, they’ll never really be gone.

Hell yes, we’re gonna enjoy this go-round.

Bless his heart.

That’s really what it ultimately boils down to. Beto’s job is running for offices he hasn’t lost yet.

But it’s nothing if not entertaining for the rest of us.

Snort.

Maybe, but it’s not as much fun.

Tags: Beto O'RourkegovernorTexas

