Beto O’Rourke still wants to be the next Governor of Texas, but he’s really got his work cut out for him. After quite successfully demonstrating that he has no business running for the U.S. Senate or for President of the United States, it’s not gonna be easy for him to make his case to Texas voters. He’s gonna need a really powerful weapon. A compelling message with broad appeal.

This ought to do the trick, for sure:

Yee-haw!

If that’s not a winning campaign platform in Texas, we don’t know what is!

Beto O’Rourke’s got the gun-hating-trans-kid voting bloc locked up for sure.

Well, Texans love a good joke as much as anyone, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger joke in Texas right now than Beto O’Rourke.

He needs all the help he can get. T-shirts can be expensive.

Of course Beto O’Rourke is digging his own grave with this. Winning over the radical trans activist crowd can only get you so far in life, let alone in Texas. But if he wants to do this, who are we to stand in his way? He’s been taught so many lessons and refused to learn from any of them. We’re just going to stand back and watch him not learn from this one, either.

As a general rule, once Beto O’Rourke jumps on a bandwagon, that bandwagon catches on fire and rolls off the edge of the cliff.

