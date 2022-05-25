Beto O’Rourke ran for U.S. Senate and lost. He ran for President of the United States and lost. He’s running for Governor of Texas and will lose that, too. But he’s evidently determined to lose in a great, big blaze of glory.

During Gov. Greg Abbott’s press briefing today updating the public on the latest developments following yesterday’s deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, O’Rourke took it upon himself to crash the proceedings in a simultaneously shameless and shameful attempt to score political points:

"This is on you until you choose to do something": Beto O'Rourke confronts Gov. Abbott at briefing on Texas elementary school shooting. https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/bqbQXTPm6O — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 25, 2022

VIDEO: Beto O'Rourke CRASHES Greg Abbott's press conference providing an update on yesterday's shooting. pic.twitter.com/3DD5pB5yxa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 25, 2022

BREAKING: Beto O'Rourke just disrupted Greg Abbott's press conference on the school shooting in Texas. A Sheriff calls him a "sick son of a bitch." pic.twitter.com/KieQw9vITn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 25, 2022

Fact-check: Beto O’Rourke is indeed a sick son of a b*tch.

Only a sick son of a b*tch would pull something as vile as this.

The man who is on stage telling Beto O'Rouke to leave and saying he is out of line is Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin. https://t.co/nQ53XRgBZ7 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 25, 2022

I spoke with McLaughlin briefly yesterday and he looked absolutely devastated about what happened at Robb Elementary. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 25, 2022

And now he’s got grave-dancing grifter Beto O’Rourke to contend with on top of everything else.

This mayor was on TV yesterday, and in tears. Beto didn't respect him or his devastation one iota. https://t.co/lxi9uZ0Qyz — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 25, 2022

Beto O’Rourke does everything for Beto O’Rourke. For him, the dead are merely stepping stones to political office.

This is horrible political theater. Sickening. https://t.co/565XThaB16 — Chris Loesch  (@ChrisLoesch) May 25, 2022

It’s one of the most sickening spectacles we’ve seen in quite some time, and that’s really saying something.

Honestly, if this country had a soul (we don't) this a good example of something that should end one's political career. (AND I ADMIT THERE ARE PLENTY OF REPUBLICAN EXAMPLES…I TOTALLY AGREE).https://t.co/iOEkgQr0lS — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 25, 2022

You can oppose Abbott all you want, but there are literally parents of dead children in that auditorium. And Beto wants to make it out to be a political spectacle? I have no words. I mean, I've seen things as dumb before, but not at an event like this. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 25, 2022

Outrageous.

This is such an objectively horrible move from Beto. Interrupting the Governor’s update on a horrific shooting to yell political nonsense is an atrocious look. https://t.co/0Rek5PND6A — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 25, 2022

Not sure Beto survives this stunt. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) May 25, 2022

He shouldn’t survive this stunt. This should be the moment his political ambitions crashed and burned once and for all.

beto trying to revive a dead gubernatorial campaign on the back on a tragedy is just so truly gross. we all know his intent here. let’s not pretend otherwise for show. — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) May 25, 2022

Update:

Yeah, just in case there was any remaining shred of doubt that Beto O’Rourke was doing this with even remotely noble intentions:

Beto is now talking to a large press gaggle after he got escorted out of the auditorium for shouting down Greg Abbott while Abbott was trying to give an update on yesterday's school shooting pic.twitter.com/XmSmWebmtp — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 25, 2022

Welcome to The Beto Show.

We can’t wait for it to get canceled.

