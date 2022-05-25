Beto O’Rourke ran for U.S. Senate and lost. He ran for President of the United States and lost. He’s running for Governor of Texas and will lose that, too. But he’s evidently determined to lose in a great, big blaze of glory.

During Gov. Greg Abbott’s press briefing today updating the public on the latest developments following yesterday’s deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, O’Rourke took it upon himself to crash the proceedings in a simultaneously shameless and shameful attempt to score political points:

Fact-check: Beto O’Rourke is indeed a sick son of a b*tch.

Only a sick son of a b*tch would pull something as vile as this.

Trending

And now he’s got grave-dancing grifter Beto O’Rourke to contend with on top of everything else.

Beto O’Rourke does everything for Beto O’Rourke. For him, the dead are merely stepping stones to political office.

It’s one of the most sickening spectacles we’ve seen in quite some time, and that’s really saying something.

Outrageous.

He shouldn’t survive this stunt. This should be the moment his political ambitions crashed and burned once and for all.

***

Update:

Yeah, just in case there was any remaining shred of doubt that Beto O’Rourke was doing this with even remotely noble intentions:

Welcome to The Beto Show.

We can’t wait for it to get canceled.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkeDon McLaughlingreg abbottgun controlpress conferenceRobb Elementary SchoolTexasUvaldeUvalde shooting

Recommended Twitchy Video