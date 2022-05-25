Do you remember in 2020 when the fiery but mostly peaceful protests around the country unified people of every race and generation? Neither do we, but President Biden’s lucky to be living in an alternate reality. Perhaps Biden actually believes this because he spent most of 2020 in a basement in Wilmington:

BIDEN: "Two summers ago, in the middle of the pandemic, we saw protests across the nation the likes of which we hadn't seen since the 1960's. They unified people of every race and generation." pic.twitter.com/e79AJLSmJh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 25, 2022

“Two summers ago, in the middle of the pandemic, we saw protests across the nation the likes of which we hadn’t seen since the 1960’s. They unified people of every race and generation.”

At least it’s nice that Biden, in his own way, is claiming that the nation was more united when Trump was in the White House than they are now.

Narrator: "They did not unify" — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 25, 2022

Wow. That’s actually completely the opposite of what happened. But once you start revising history I guess you can’t stop — RJ (@rjones_1982) May 25, 2022

Biden insists that America is in the middle of the best economy in decades or more, so we don’t exactly rely on the president to make the most accurate of claims.

Yeah sure Joe…watching our cities burn and looted and business owners in black communities standing outside their burned out business crying was "unifying"🤦‍♀️🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/8SYPaJzH7D — Piper R (@PiperR3800) May 25, 2022

Ah yes, remember all that “unity”?

