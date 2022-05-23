Bill Gates has a new book titled “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic,” and in it he envisions a response such as the one in the 1995 movie “Outbreak”:

Movies like Outbreak nailed it when they imagined a global disease-fighting team who is ready to respond to a crisis on a moment’s notice. Now we need to make it a reality. https://t.co/Yn22HFLMwx — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 22, 2022

Has Gates ever seen “Outbreak,” or does he just think what happened should be a model government reaction to prevent the next pandemic?

In Outbreak, the government tries to bomb a small town to cover up it’s development of a deadly virus as a bio-weapon. Nice reference, Bill. https://t.co/iJ9qiW3z1s — El Kabong (@El_Kabong81) May 23, 2022

The government's plan in that movie was to bomb an American city. https://t.co/htzU03jLCt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 23, 2022

In the movie, “Operation Clean Sweep” was a plan to bomb a city in California to cover up the government’s involvement in the development of a weaponized virus. In other words, Gates couldn’t have chosen a worse analogy.

It took Dustin Hoffman defying orders and breaking chain of command to keep an entire city of American citizens from being wiped out by a military operation. And even then, only because a little girl struck up a friendship with an escaped monkey. You really need to go away. https://t.co/H683m00AOu — Probably Mulder’s Intern’l House of Pandemicakes (@banishedprotein) May 23, 2022

Please consider that, Mr. Gates.

Quotes 30 year-old movie. Turns off replies. https://t.co/DYMq0q3xzK — Jersey Jackas_s (@Oldglorycries) May 23, 2022

There seems to be a lot of that going around lately.

***

Related:

Bill Gates says we could prevent the ‘next’ pandemic if everyone acts like Australia did

Bill Gates tells Trevor Noah that it’s pretty clear that COVID ‘came across through animals […] with one step in between’ (which step, Bill?)

Bill Gates has tested positive for COVID. Can you guess his symptoms and what he’s thankful for?

Recommended Twitchy Video