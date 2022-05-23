Bill Gates has a new book titled “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic,” and in it he envisions a response such as the one in the 1995 movie “Outbreak”:

Has Gates ever seen “Outbreak,” or does he just think what happened should be a model government reaction to prevent the next pandemic?

Trending

In the movie, “Operation Clean Sweep” was a plan to bomb a city in California to cover up the government’s involvement in the development of a weaponized virus. In other words, Gates couldn’t have chosen a worse analogy.

Please consider that, Mr. Gates.

There seems to be a lot of that going around lately.

***

Related:

Bill Gates says we could prevent the ‘next’ pandemic if everyone acts like Australia did

Bill Gates tells Trevor Noah that it’s pretty clear that COVID ‘came across through animals […] with one step in between’ (which step, Bill?)

Bill Gates has tested positive for COVID. Can you guess his symptoms and what he’s thankful for?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill GatesCOVID-19outbreakPandemic

Recommended Twitchy Video