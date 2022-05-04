Bill Gates is a smart guy who did very, very well for himself. In the computer world. Not in epidemiology.

But for some reason, he’s managed to carve himself out a fun little niche over the past couple of years as some sort of authority on COVID, despite not really having any more expertise than your average man on the street.

So naturally, Bill’s the perfect choice to be a guest on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” which has also managed to carve out a fun little niche for itself as a legitimate source for thoughtful takes on current events.

Take it away, Bill:

.@BillGates: “It’s quite clear in this case, [Covid] came across through animals. And almost all our diseases, like HIV, crossed over from chimpanzees in Africa quite some time ago; Ebola came from bats, this also, with one step in between came across from bats.” pic.twitter.com/TVfWdUJ1dt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 4, 2022

“With one step in between.” Which step was that, Bill? You’re a smart dude … surely you know what it was, right?

Just one liiiittle step in between known as gain-of-function research in a lab! — rr (@remingtonreid) May 4, 2022

Gain-of-function research that COVID hero Dr. Anthony Fauci repeatedly and unapologetically lied to Sen. Rand Paul about.

That one step in between resulted in a deadly global pandemic and widespread economic collapse. Seems worth mentioning specifically, at the very least. There’s a far bigger link between COVID and gain-of-function research than there is between COVID and, oh, say, climate change:

Cont’d: "So it’s going to keep happening, particularly with climate change where we’re invading a lot of habitats. And you want to catch it as soon as you can." — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 4, 2022

Cash us ousside, Bill.

why do we listen to a guy with no medical or science training at all? why on earth do we care what bill gate's thoughts are on this? — chicoktc (@chicoktc) May 4, 2022

We don’t care what his thoughts are on this. Or on anything:

The sheer brass neck of this psychopath is something else. pic.twitter.com/59ofPBXYfa — Nat (@Arwenstar) May 4, 2022

