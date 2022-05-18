Nikki Fried is running to be the next governor of Florida, and according to Real Clear Politics’ average Gov. Ron DeSantis has about a 13-point advantage over her at this point (and a 9-point advantage over the other Dem challenger, Charlie Crist). With that in mind, what’s Fried’s next step to close that gap? Gaslighting like crazy:

Florida is less free because of Ron DeSantis. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) May 18, 2022

That’s like a tweet that was written for the bluest areas of New York and California, but unfortunately for Fried, she’s trying to get elected by voters who are in Florida. However, Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez has helped out and recommended a job that might be more up Fried’s alley:

I hear Biden’s Disinformation Board has an opening, @NikkiFried. https://t.co/T1sck5oYSE — Jeanette M. Nuñez (@JeanetteNunezFL) May 18, 2022

LOL! Yes, there is a job opening. DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw loves the suggestion:

🔥🔥🔥 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 18, 2022

If Florida’s “less free,” why are so many moving there?

It's called the disinformation board because its purpose is to spread disinformation. — Millero15✝️🇫🇮 (@Millero15_) May 18, 2022

That’s apparently Fried’s purpose as well, so it’s a perfect match.

