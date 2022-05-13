Keith Edwards, communications director for Nikki Fried, and The Lincoln Project have deleted some tweets where they shared a fake email allegedly from Gov. Ron DeSantis asking, “If I were to run for President will you support me?”:

This is completely fake. I would say “you’re better than this Keith,” but… you did work for John Weaver’s Lincoln Project. https://t.co/CQxnkKbkid — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 13, 2022

Here’s the screenshot of the fake email going around that was shared by Nikki Fried herself:

And the text:

If I were to run for President will you support me? The Democrats want nothing more than to see me lose in November. In 2018 they underestimated me as I ran for Governor of Florida (AND

WON), but now, they have seen exactly how powerful the Keep Florida

Free movement is. After Faucian decrees shuttered the American economy, forcing citizens to

be locked down and under heavy-handed mandates, Florida paved the

way for other states to reopen. Without the Sunshine State’s first step in

the right direction, who knows where we’d be I have an uphill battle ahead of me because they aren’t just going to sit

back and let me win. They’re going to use every tool in their war chest

to take me down and do away with our freedom agenda. There is no time to waste. I need you to take a stand with me. We passed our maps getting 5 more GOP house seats to Remove Pelosi. We removed our tax exemption on Big Tech and have told Disney they cannot Groom Our Kids! A federal judge on Monday struck down the CDC’s requirement that all travelers wear masks on airplanes, buses, trains and other modes

The Lincoln Project, to its embarrassment, tagged Donald Trump Jr. in its attempt to make this news:

“Hey, @DonaldJTrumpJr, did you get Ron DeSantis’ latest email? You gonna support him for President?”

Hey, @DonaldJTrumpJr, did you get Ron DeSantis’ latest email? You gonna support him for President? pic.twitter.com/R24tUdrRh6 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 13, 2022

David Abrams, who is with the DeSantis campaign, quickly called them out but it took them a while to delete the tweets — of course:

lol.. this is as fake as it gets. — David Abrams (@dmabrams) May 13, 2022

The Lincoln Project even turned the fake email into a .Gif where they changed some of the text:

“.@GovRonDeSantis nice first draft, fixed it for you. Ps the answer is no ❤️”

.@GovRonDeSantis nice first draft, fixed it for you. Ps the answer is no ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cj3BfCK2DS — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 13, 2022

Man, “[t]hey are so petrified of” Gov. DeSantis, aren’t they?

They are so petrified of @GovRonDeSantis that they resort to creating a FAKE EMAIL in an attempt to ruin his credibility and create division. This is so pathetic. Here’s a screenshot for when it gets deleted. pic.twitter.com/lB2CSHMCeh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 13, 2022

And we eagerly await Minister of Truth Nina Jankowicz to take action against these disinformation scoundrels:

Nina I have another one for you ma’am https://t.co/ldedZQFD7z — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 13, 2022

***

Recommended Twitchy Video