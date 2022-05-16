Jeff Bezos has been among the people calling out President Biden and the White House’s BS blame game about inflation. This is the kind of ridiculous spin the White House is putting out these days in their desperate attempts to shift the blame:

You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 13, 2022

That’s flat-out economically illiterate and/or an intentional lie, but that’s nothing new. Watch this video about how the White House/Dem spin on inflation has evolved over time. We’re either being led by clueless idiots or shameless liars — perhaps a little of both:

Democrats have been wrong on inflation since the beginning. Here's the proof. pic.twitter.com/xd8uDqv5yK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 16, 2022

Are these Democrats ever right about anything? Or do they just not care?

This video is damning for Democrats. https://t.co/XPSSRj90NE — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 16, 2022

It really is.

These clowns spent an entire year denying inflation was a problem — and here we are. How can anybody trust them now? https://t.co/m5S2No7T1V — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) May 16, 2022

Run this commercial on every station from now until forever https://t.co/UnLSFF3F2I — Bruce Hooley (@BHOOLZ) May 16, 2022

Go for it, GOP!

