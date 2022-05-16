Uh-oh, Joe Biden … you may have gone too far this time.

Jeff Bezos isn’t exactly known for a being a flaming right-winger, but recently, he’s shared some rather critical opinions regarding the Biden administration’s economic policies:

You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 13, 2022

The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection. https://t.co/ye4XiNNc2v — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 14, 2022

This is so silly. The deficit is decreasing because we’re not doing pandemic aid anymore, and federal receipts are up because of inflation. Congress, or the Biden administration, didn’t do anything to lower the deficit. https://t.co/kvlLPpsUO9 — Neoliberal 🌐🇺🇦 (@ne0liberal) May 15, 2022

In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves. Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country. https://t.co/a8cygcunEG — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 15, 2022

Needless to say, Bezos’ speaking out of turn has evidently landed him on the White House’s insubordination radar:

White House responds to Bezos criticism, points out the very richest would pay more under WH agenda WH also points out Bezos' criticism of Biden comes after the president met with Amazon labor union leadership Statement from @AndrewJBates46 https://t.co/DjOoV3oYbx pic.twitter.com/rkGSpBdPsz — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) May 16, 2022

It also doesn’t require a huge leap to figure out why Jeff Bezos might be really, really irritated right now:

Look, a squirrel! This is the White House’s statement about my recent tweets. They understandably want to muddy the topic. They know inflation hurts the neediest the most. But unions aren’t causing inflation and neither are wealthy people. Remember the Administration tried… pic.twitter.com/GaMb3Kiu72 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 16, 2022

their best to add another $3.5 TRILLION to federal spending. They failed, but if they had succeeded, inflation would be even higher than it is today, and inflation today is at a 40 year high. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 16, 2022

We can’t think of too many times we’ve said this, but good for Jeff Bezos. Inflation is absolutely, as Bezos pointed out above, effectively a regressive tax that hurts the poor the most. And it’s a direct result of the Biden administration’s heinous economic policies. It’s so transparently obvious that the Biden administration, despite vowing during the presidential campaign to put an end to buck passing, refuses to take any accountability for their disastrous decisions and whose solution to the problem is to double, triple, and quadruple down on the disastrous decisions.

Jeff Bezos may be an “out-of-touch” bazillionaire, but he’s far more tuned into the havoc the Biden administration has wrought and continues to wreak on our economy than the genuinely out-of-touch members of the administration who think we’re all too stupid to understand or care why all of this is happening.

I mean the guy who founded & ran the worlds largest retailer would probably not be against policies broadly thought to improve middle class spending power. It simply defies all logic. Unfortunately the WH declined to provide any evidence of their arguments. https://t.co/8222lie8u9 — mitrebox (@mitrebox) May 16, 2022

We’re not quite at the point where we can say that the Biden administration has red-pilled Jeff Bezos, but we’re definitely here for whatever this is.

When you've lost the owner of the Washington Post, Jeff Bezos, you've just lost https://t.co/zRsbPTGdcX — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) May 16, 2022

