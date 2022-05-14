Earlier this week the White House put out a tweet that contained multiple levels of weapons-grade gaslighting:

As we told you last night, that tweet got piled on so badly that the White House thought it would be a good idea to walk it back a little, although the follow-up was still misleading:

The White House got called out over another round of BS, but there’s also a “baby steps” element in that tweet:

Miracles do happen!

Getting the Biden White House to accept responsibility for any of the things they’re actually responsible for is another matter entirely.

Does the Biden White House care to take responsibility for anything else?

We’ve been told those things are all the fault of Putin, Covid and Trump.

