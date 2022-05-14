Earlier this week the White House put out a tweet that contained multiple levels of weapons-grade gaslighting:

When President Biden took office, millions were unemployed and there was no vaccine available. In the last 15 months, the economy has created 8.3M jobs and the unemployment rate stands at 3.6% — the fastest decline in unemployment to start a President's term ever recorded. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 12, 2022

As we told you last night, that tweet got piled on so badly that the White House thought it would be a good idea to walk it back a little, although the follow-up was still misleading:

We previously misstated that vaccines were unavailable in January 2021. We should have said that they were not widely available. Vaccines became available shortly before the President came into office. Since then, he’s responsible for fully vaccinating over 200 million people. https://t.co/rHJ0GZ63Dy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 13, 2022

The White House got called out over another round of BS, but there’s also a “baby steps” element in that tweet:

Hey – we finally found SOMETHING for which Biden is taking responsibility. https://t.co/G2XJ7YFPte — Freedomese (@freedomese) May 14, 2022

Miracles do happen!

This White House takes credit for things they didn’t do and avoids responsibility for things they did. Unreal. — Ken Redacted 🇺🇸 (@Bandaidken) May 14, 2022

Getting the Biden White House to accept responsibility for any of the things they’re actually responsible for is another matter entirely.

Somehow he's "responsible" for vaccinations, but not responsible for Afghanistan, Ukraine, energy prices, or baby formula. — Steve Maley (@DerekBarge) May 14, 2022

Does the Biden White House care to take responsibility for anything else?

I assume you also are taking responsibility for

Illegal immigrants flooding the border

Fentanyl crises

All time high inflation

Food, housing & energy costs skyrocketing

Ports backed up

Trucker shortage

COVID deaths

Unaccounted for Vax injuries

Asking for all Americans — Bleed American 🩸🇺🇸 (@Lovmykids12) May 14, 2022

We’ve been told those things are all the fault of Putin, Covid and Trump.

***

