Back on February 17, the FDA announced the closure of Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Mich. facility which manufacturers baby formula, setting in motion the current shortage we’re experiencing today:

The FDA’s warning was pretty clear  back then:

“As this is a product used as the sole source of nutrition for many of our nation’s newborns and infants, the FDA is deeply concerned about these reports of bacterial infections,” said Frank Yiannas, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response. “We want to reassure the public that we’re working diligently with our partners to investigate complaints related to these products, which we recognize include infant formula produced at this facility, while we work to resolve this safety concern as quickly as possible.”

But when asked about the ongoing crisis today, President Joe Biden defended his administration’s actions by saying if they were better mind readers maybe they could’ve acted faster:

Literally. Here’s the full quote:

You know, the problem isn’t mind reading. It’s that nobody in the administration or the FDA thought through what would happen if a major supplier of baby formula just shut down with no return date set. Especially with WIC restrictions at the state level which is making the crisis that much worse.

From RealClearPolitics’ Susan Crabtree on how the administration is *finally* addressing this issue:

And, today, “Abbott has agreed to extend WIC rebates for all their contracted products until the end of August”:

But there’s still work to do:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told members that they’ll be voting on new legislation next week “to grant emergency authority to the WIC program to address supply chain disruptions and recalls”:

No rush, everyone:

And should start importing baby formula already approved in Europe:

But instead of common-sense reform at the FDA, Dems will just blame “capitalism.” Again:

***

Tags: baby formulaBiden

