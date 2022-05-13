President Joe Biden tweeted on Friday that his plan to tame inflation now involves raising the taxes on the wealthiest corporations:

“You want to bring down inflation?” he asked. “Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share”

WTF is he even talking about?

“They’re not even trying anymore”:

Even blue-check journos are mocking him:

And that’s when billionaire Jeff Bezos responded with a suggestion of his own:

“The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection”:

Thank you Elon Musk! “It’s Billionaires Gone Wild week on Twitter”:

Others want to report Joe Biden for disinformation, too:

While others are focusing on the economic illiteracy of the president’s proposal:

Stop printing money? Not this government:

And here’s a list of other things the U.S. SHOULD be doing:

And they can all resign:

Because we’ve had quite enough of this clown show:

***

