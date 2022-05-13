President Joe Biden tweeted on Friday that his plan to tame inflation now involves raising the taxes on the wealthiest corporations:

“You want to bring down inflation?” he asked. “Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share”

You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 13, 2022

WTF is he even talking about?

Someone at the White House should at least read the Wikipedia page on inflation or something. https://t.co/JfnZGbynRY — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) May 13, 2022

“They’re not even trying anymore”:

This is the "wearing sweatpants out to dinner" of inflation tweets. They're not even trying any more. https://t.co/WeR6NH5vRA — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) May 13, 2022

Even blue-check journos are mocking him:

we are just throwing spaghetti at the wall now, aren't we https://t.co/dlCnRHw2fp — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) May 13, 2022

And that’s when billionaire Jeff Bezos responded with a suggestion of his own:

“The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection”:

The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection. https://t.co/ye4XiNNc2v — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 14, 2022

Thank you Elon Musk! “It’s Billionaires Gone Wild week on Twitter”:

It's Billionaires Gone Wild week on Twitter https://t.co/WSeTFfA6Cm — Dave Lee (@DaveLeeFT) May 14, 2022

Others want to report Joe Biden for disinformation, too:

Great minds think alike, and we do too. https://t.co/awbXQfBhE2 — Eli Dourado (@elidourado) May 14, 2022

While others are focusing on the economic illiteracy of the president’s proposal:

What on earth do corporate tax rates have to do with inflation? — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) May 14, 2022

Stop printing money? Not this government:

Or the Fed could just STOP PRINTING MONEY. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) May 13, 2022

And here’s a list of other things the U.S. SHOULD be doing:

“You want to bring down inflation?"

1) Stop the spending

2) Promote domestic oil & gas

3) Open ports

4) Repeal tariffs

5) Repeal Buy America rules

6) Suspend Davis-Bacon

7) Repeal new NEPA regs

8) Repeal new Ethanol rules

9) Resume student loan payments

10) Suspend Jones Act — Brian Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@Brian_Riedl) May 13, 2022

And they can all resign:

My solution is that you resign. Then Kamala Harris resigns. Then Nancy Pelosi resigns. Your administration is deliberately causing these problems. We're not as dumb as you people look. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 13, 2022

Because we’ve had quite enough of this clown show:

🤡 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 13, 2022

