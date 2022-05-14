Earlier this month Reuters reported that Hispanics are among voting demographics that are fleeing Biden and the Democrats as the midterms approach:

Of 35 Hispanic voters Reuters spoke to in two toss-up races in Arizona and Colorado, 20 – including Aguirre – said soaring inflation is causing them to seriously consider voting for Republicans. The majority of those said they usually vote Democrat.

Many said they don’t necessarily blame Democrats but have lost faith in their ability to solve inflation and are increasingly willing to let Republicans try.

Even a small loss of support among Hispanics – a key component of the Democratic coalition of voters that brought President Joe Biden to power – could mean the loss of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate for Democrats.

So what’s the next move for the Democrats to keep Hispanics from voting Republican in November? Dial back the insane leftist policy pushes? Of course not! For one Florida Democrat, Rep. Darren Soto, the answer is to get the Biden Justice Department involved in “protecting” Hispanic communities from “disinformation”:

Translation? It’s pretty simple:

And as you know, the actual “disinformation” is coming from the Democrats (looking at you, Biden White House).

Obviously for some Dems the preferred response is to get the DOJ and maybe even the Ministry of Truth involved.

Do the Democrats really think calling people stupid and gullible is the way to win them back?

We’ll find out in November just how big the backlash against Democrats in the midterms turns out to be.

