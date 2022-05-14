Earlier this month Reuters reported that Hispanics are among voting demographics that are fleeing Biden and the Democrats as the midterms approach:

Of 35 Hispanic voters Reuters spoke to in two toss-up races in Arizona and Colorado, 20 – including Aguirre – said soaring inflation is causing them to seriously consider voting for Republicans. The majority of those said they usually vote Democrat. Many said they don’t necessarily blame Democrats but have lost faith in their ability to solve inflation and are increasingly willing to let Republicans try. Even a small loss of support among Hispanics – a key component of the Democratic coalition of voters that brought President Joe Biden to power – could mean the loss of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate for Democrats.

So what’s the next move for the Democrats to keep Hispanics from voting Republican in November? Dial back the insane leftist policy pushes? Of course not! For one Florida Democrat, Rep. Darren Soto, the answer is to get the Biden Justice Department involved in “protecting” Hispanic communities from “disinformation”:

In an effort to tackle election mis/disinformation, we sent a letter to @TheJusticeDept asking how their Election Threats Task Force is focusing on Spanish speaking communities. Spanish language voters are highly susceptible to misinformation and must be protected. pic.twitter.com/xdGPQVMZbS — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) May 11, 2022

Translation? It’s pretty simple:

"Spanish language voters are highly susceptible to misinformation and must be protected." This translates to: "Hispanics are stupid and need to be coddled like children, otherwise they might think the wrong thoughts." Disgusting. https://t.co/K3QzCbAKES — Rudolph Troha ⚔️ (@RudolphTroha) May 13, 2022

And as you know, the actual “disinformation” is coming from the Democrats (looking at you, Biden White House).

This is racist. Hispanics, including your own constituents, are perfectly capable of doing their research and making their own decisions about policies & candidates. Many of them dislike "Latinx", gender lessons for little kids, 9 month abortions, lockdowns & other Dem policies. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 13, 2022

Obviously for some Dems the preferred response is to get the DOJ and maybe even the Ministry of Truth involved.

You don't get to decide which sources of information are permissible for Hispanics. https://t.co/uy9eO2XCmE — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) May 13, 2022

What a condescending insult. Hispanic citizens are "highly susceptible" to so-called "disinformation"? We brown peeps better get some direction about "truth" from the Biden DOJ? As Hispanics rally massively to America First, the permanent political class frets. Good… https://t.co/7BNqoOasyZ — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 13, 2022

Do the Democrats really think calling people stupid and gullible is the way to win them back?

I sincerely hope Democrats continue to double down on "Latinos are switching over to Republicans because they're too dumb to know 'misinformation'" and not because Democratic policies are harming Latino communities. https://t.co/pyH5ukMQKY — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 13, 2022

We’ll find out in November just how big the backlash against Democrats in the midterms turns out to be.

Recommended Twitchy Video