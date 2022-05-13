Yesterday the White House put out a tweet that immediately made BS detectors explode for more than just one reason:

So far there’s been nothing but crickets from the Ministry of Truth, but the Washington Post’s lead fact-checker Glenn Kessler called out the White House over the vaccine portion of the above tweet:

Wow, when you’ve lost the Washington Post and CNN with a single tweet that speaks volumes.

Donald Trump Jr. spotted a job for the head of the Disinformation Governance Board:

Fox News’ John Roberts noticed the glaring irony in all this:

Next assignment for the WaPo fact-checkers:

If the fact-checkers would be consistently honest there wouldn’t be enough Pinocchios in the world to apply to the Biden administration’s lies. And of course there were many defending the White House’s tweet as accurate:

There is no lie too big for the lefty base to defend no matter how ridiculous and desperate it may be.

