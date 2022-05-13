Yesterday the White House put out a tweet that immediately made BS detectors explode for more than just one reason:

When President Biden took office, millions were unemployed and there was no vaccine available. In the last 15 months, the economy has created 8.3M jobs and the unemployment rate stands at 3.6% — the fastest decline in unemployment to start a President's term ever recorded. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 12, 2022

So far there’s been nothing but crickets from the Ministry of Truth, but the Washington Post’s lead fact-checker Glenn Kessler called out the White House over the vaccine portion of the above tweet:

Who’s manning the @WhiteHouse Twitter account? Delete this false tweet. Biden himself has said 8% of seniors had gotten the vaccine on the day he took office. Biden was one of them. —> https://t.co/ojDmn1DNIQ https://t.co/V7z07DHQ90 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 13, 2022

Wow, when you’ve lost the Washington Post and CNN with a single tweet that speaks volumes.

Donald Trump Jr. spotted a job for the head of the Disinformation Governance Board:

Hello, Ministry of Truth, I’d like to report a problem. https://t.co/wHMkB2Qgbm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 13, 2022

Fox News’ John Roberts noticed the glaring irony in all this:

Disinformation, from the creators of the Disinformation Governance Board https://t.co/Tzz8GliNVc — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 13, 2022

Next assignment for the WaPo fact-checkers:

Okay, that's Step One. Time to open the box of Pinocchios. https://t.co/3I2j3H47IF — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) May 13, 2022

If the fact-checkers would be consistently honest there wouldn’t be enough Pinocchios in the world to apply to the Biden administration’s lies. And of course there were many defending the White House’s tweet as accurate:

It’s amazing to watch somebody rationalize away a lie in real time — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 13, 2022

There is no lie too big for the lefty base to defend no matter how ridiculous and desperate it may be.

