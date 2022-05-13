Yesterday the White House had a tweet that has “report for misinformation” written all over it. If you haven’t seen it yet, this doozy comes with a beverage warning for a couple reasons:

Gee, where to start with that one?

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale took on the vaccine part, and there’s no way to help the White House spin that one:

Biden’s even starting to lose CNN.

Right? The White House tweet was that dishonest.

That explains how Biden has any remaining approval at all.

Here’s the next assignment:

Democrats who shut down businesses and then allowed them to re-open trying to pass those off as “jobs created” may well be the most disingenuous part of the White House’s tweet.

***

