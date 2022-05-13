Yesterday the White House had a tweet that has “report for misinformation” written all over it. If you haven’t seen it yet, this doozy comes with a beverage warning for a couple reasons:

When President Biden took office, millions were unemployed and there was no vaccine available. In the last 15 months, the economy has created 8.3M jobs and the unemployment rate stands at 3.6% — the fastest decline in unemployment to start a President's term ever recorded. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 12, 2022

Gee, where to start with that one?

When you scratch your head trying to decide on whether to report this tweet for Covid or economic misinformation. — Patty Girl 🍀 😉 (@PerspicaciousXY) May 13, 2022

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale took on the vaccine part, and there’s no way to help the White House spin that one:

“There was no vaccine available” is very clearly false. More than 3 million Americans were fully vaccinated and more than 18 million had at least one dose by Biden’s Inauguration Day. Biden himself was fully vaccinated. Obviously became more widely available with time, but. https://t.co/HNivLzStWT — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 13, 2022

No doubt, and they’re free to tweet “the vaccine wasn’t available to much of the public” or whatever. “There was no vaccine available,” the end, goes way too far given that there were nearly 19 million people with shots, wrongly suggesting the whole rollout began under Biden. https://t.co/TZO1IZNECg — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 13, 2022

Biden’s even starting to lose CNN.

The lies are so obvious even CNN has to acknowledge them 🤦 https://t.co/vMgNeoWaSe — Jennifer (@JennsPolitics) May 13, 2022

When even the blatant, biased “fact checking” jokes like Daniel Dale call you out, you know it must’ve been a really egregious lie. https://t.co/SoxUgd7SRV — TheAmishTerp (@TheAmishTerp) May 13, 2022

Right? The White House tweet was that dishonest.

People in the replies still defending the White House lie tweet even after Daniel Dale calls them out. https://t.co/tG5gDgXBH9 — Anne (@docboogie) May 13, 2022

That explains how Biden has any remaining approval at all.

So tired of leftist democrats getting to lie at will and a conservative gets banned for stating the truth. @elonmusk https://t.co/EMjU7hl0vJ — Ad Hominoid (@AdHominoid) May 13, 2022

Here’s the next assignment:

Now put some context on the 8.3 million jobs "created" in relation to the jobs that came back after the lockdowns. https://t.co/nk4DbATOvZ — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) May 13, 2022

Democrats who shut down businesses and then allowed them to re-open trying to pass those off as “jobs created” may well be the most disingenuous part of the White House’s tweet.

***

Related:

CNN’s Daniel Dale fact-checks GOP Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Ron Johnson for ‘false claims’ — when DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s the one who made them

CNN’s fact-checker Daniel Dale posts President Joe Biden’s public schedule, then takes it easy

WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler calls out Joe Biden for ‘[repeating] a false claim’ about Republicans (but does it even matter?)

Based on WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler’s experience, ‘most politicians pre-Trump were embarrassed to be caught in an outright lie’

Recommended Twitchy Video