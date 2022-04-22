Netflix isn’t doing so hot these days. If they want a shot at digging themselves out of the hole they’ve dug themselves into, they’re gonna need to come up with something really big. Something really fantastic. How about a comedy special?

Dave Chappelle’s have been quite popular, but we’re thinking bigger and more fantastic.

Like … Glenn Kessler. He’s never really gotten the credit he deserves as a comedian, but he’s genuinely — if not intentionally — hilarious.

Check this out:

Sarlin’s tweet is funny in its own right, but he’s not a fact-checker like Glenn Kessler:

“Exactly right.” We’re dying over here.

Trending

Hey, clowns are supposed to make people laugh. So Glenn Kessler’s staying on-brand!

There was Harry, and there was Barry.

Does Glenn Kessler just take his naps like four years at a time or something?

Oh, Glenn …

Glenn Kessler must be deeply acquainted with the meaning of that word.

It shocked Glenn, that’s for sure!

Same here.

Not only is it OK to say it, but it’s actually not that difficult to say it.

You call it “complete bullsh*t.” But to Glenn Kessler, it’s just fact-checking.

Snatch him up, Netflix! Before someone else does.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpfact checkingGlenn KesslerlieliesWashington Post

Recommended Twitchy Video