Netflix isn’t doing so hot these days. If they want a shot at digging themselves out of the hole they’ve dug themselves into, they’re gonna need to come up with something really big. Something really fantastic. How about a comedy special?

Dave Chappelle’s have been quite popular, but we’re thinking bigger and more fantastic.

Like … Glenn Kessler. He’s never really gotten the credit he deserves as a comedian, but he’s genuinely — if not intentionally — hilarious.

Check this out:

This is the hardest thing to convey about the Trump era without eyerolling, but it was not nearly as common for politicians to outright lie to one's face pre-2016 and considered a really big deal when they did. "All politicians lie!" is a truism that enables the worst lying. — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) April 22, 2022

Sarlin’s tweet is funny in its own right, but he’s not a fact-checker like Glenn Kessler:

exactly right, based on my experience. Most politicians pre-Trump were embarrassed to be caught in an outright lie. https://t.co/UVwWKI6Bo5 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 22, 2022

“Exactly right.” We’re dying over here.

Glenn getting ready to hit send on this tweet: pic.twitter.com/xiyz7iyYOl — El Joker (@WestTXTejano) April 22, 2022

Hey, clowns are supposed to make people laugh. So Glenn Kessler’s staying on-brand!

There was Harry, and there was Barry.

Politifact made Obama's "you can keep your plan/doctor" the "Lie of the Year" when he was president and he just kept shamelessly repeating it over and over. But do go on. https://t.co/skDt3thZdc — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 22, 2022

The guy who said “If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor” just gave a speech decrying misinformation, so you may want to rethink your hypothesis my dude. https://t.co/2Edt3u72zI — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 22, 2022

Does Glenn Kessler just take his naps like four years at a time or something?

Oh, Glenn …

😂 Glenn. Stop digging. This is embarrassing for you. Of course, I guess it depends what the meaning of "embarrassed" is. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 22, 2022

Glenn Kessler must be deeply acquainted with the meaning of that word.

these takes miss something. it's not that a lying politician was a relative rarity pre-trump (HAR! HAR! HAR!). it's that they were generally pretty slick about it, carving out scummy wiggle room. the thing with trump is he didn't even try. and i think that's what shocks people. https://t.co/KdSG27CEhp — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 22, 2022

It shocked Glenn, that’s for sure!

i mean, come on. we were rather infamously asked as a nation to consider the definition of the word "is." — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 22, 2022

it's not the lying that's new. puhleeese. it's the brazenness/laziness. we're americans. we demand — nay, DESERVE — better, more skilled falsehoods from our elected overlords. — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 22, 2022

Same here.

It's ok to say "this is an especially egregious example of something politicians always do" instead of trying to whitewash all of politics just to make one particular act seem that much worse. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 22, 2022

Not only is it OK to say it, but it’s actually not that difficult to say it.

You call it “complete bullsh*t.” But to Glenn Kessler, it’s just fact-checking.

"Editor/chief writer of Washington Post's Fact Checker, revealing the truth behind the rhetoric." https://t.co/6hHw5TRadr — Me llamo Pissfinger (@pissfinger) April 22, 2022

Snatch him up, Netflix! Before someone else does.

