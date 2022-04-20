In case you’ve been wondering where Elon Musk stands on Netflix, he let everyone know yesterday:

The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

Fast-forward to today, and the data seems to suggest that a lot of people agree with Musk that Netflix is unwatchable:

JUST IN – Netflix stock crashes over 30% at open. Yesterday, Elon Musk tweeted "woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 20, 2022

Holy shit Netflix just got wreeecked – only thing that can save them now is another season of Dear White People pic.twitter.com/OLRDRvrs4D — Ryan Long – STANDUP SPECIAL ON YOUTUBE (@ryanlongcomedy) April 20, 2022

Yiiiiiiiiiikes. Tough break, Netflix.

In both the business and entertainment worlds, this is pretty big news. So it makes sense that CNN would cover it, too:

Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter after it was expected to add 2.5 million. The company's stock sank in after-hours trading. https://t.co/ZhtjKKSVc7 — CNN (@CNN) April 19, 2022

It also makes sense that CNN would cover it because self-awareness hasn’t been their strong suit in years (if it ever even was their strong suit).

In related news, CNNPlus lost 60% of it's subscribers, or 6 subscribers. https://t.co/kz7Oi7ingV — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) April 20, 2022

@back_ttys is joking (sort of) about the number of CNN+ subscribers, but not by much. Like, has CNN been paying any attention whatsoever to what’s happening in their own house? Have they seen the data for CNN+? At all?

Or are they too busy devoting all their time and energy to what other people are doing? Usually it’s Fox News, but today it’s Netflix.

Netflix shares dropped by 38% at open following news that the streaming giant suffered a quarterly subscriber loss for the first time in over a decade. CNN's @brianstelter: "The warning signs have been here for a couple of years." pic.twitter.com/U63g8XUnIC — The Recount (@therecount) April 20, 2022

Brian Stelter saw Netflix’s woes coming from a million miles away, you guys. Of course he’s got plenty to say about it.

So, so many things to say.

If anyone knows the streaming business it's the star of CNN's new streaming service. pic.twitter.com/stYsvMZrLe — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) April 20, 2022

Damn straight!

Want to hear more of Brian Stelter’s takes on Netflix? Tune into CNN+!

RS Daily on demand now: "The domino effect of Netflix’s first subscriber loss. Plus, Jordan Klepper on why the US right is obsessed with Hungary." Watch: https://t.co/thvqpVlIxi pic.twitter.com/2ctpuKDdXK — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 20, 2022

The jokes just keep writing themselves.

