It was only last week when troubling reports about CNN+’s viewership woes trickled out. But what paid subscription news service doesn’t go through growing pains, right? What matters is that they eventually find their footing and thrive.

Unless, of course, they’re CNN+. In that case, they crash and burn:

SCOOP: CNN+ looks doomed. Warner Bros. Discovery has suspended all external marketing spend for CNN+ and has laid off CNN's longtime CFO as it weighs what to do with it moving forward. https://t.co/3s9LRXImDT — Axios (@axios) April 19, 2022

Awwwwwww yisssssss.

LOL my favorite line from the story: "Inside CNN, executives think the launch has been successful." — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 19, 2022

Mmmm … that’s the stuff. Straight into our veins.

Awww … now that would be just cruel to CNN. Rub it in, why don’t you?

No, seriously, why don’t you rub it in? We’re going to! We’re going to pour salt and lemon juice on CNN’s gaping wound and rub it the hell in.

That guy is all of us right now.

Who could have predicted that the thing nobody asked for would be a business failure https://t.co/apnLQsufFB — MLB OldBoy (@ItMeJawn) April 19, 2022

would never have guessed that a business model predicated on rex chapman churning out original content was doomed from the start https://t.co/uypo5zd6z3 — Nino (@baldingschemer) April 19, 2022

If only someone had warned them that they were digging their own graves deeper with every egg they put into the CNN+ basket.

One of my best callshttps://t.co/fc7LTYpktU — Nick Field (@nick_field90) April 19, 2022

To be fair, even Ray Charles saw this coming. And he’s dead.

this is gonna end up as a “new coke” scale debacle https://t.co/quRCzQLfMh — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) April 19, 2022

We’ll drink to that.

Recommended Twitchy Video