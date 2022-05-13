Yesterday outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki (her Misinformation-Palooza farewell performance is scheduled to take place early this afternoon) said the Biden administration has been monitoring a looming baby formula shortage for several weeks now. The problem seems to only be getting worse, and it’s too bad reminders that the White House has been aware of the problem aren’t doing anything to fix the crisis. This morning Biden’s economic adviser Brian Deese was the latest administration official to let us know they’ve been on top of the issue since February:

Biden’s @BrianDeeseNEC: "We were aware … back in February" of the baby formula shortage, “and we have had a team on this from the FDA and interagency process since then." pic.twitter.com/P7AdzoFhIn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 13, 2022

Hopefully the White House’s spin team saying all the right words in interviews will help alleviate the problem:

The White House has been "aware" of baby formula shortage since February. They put a "team on this." They even developed an "interagency process." Rest assured, there have been "steps," which have been "taken" and they are also "ramping those up." https://t.co/tQmJOjadpr — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) May 13, 2022

Next there will be a discussion about forming a committee tasked with naming a commission to examine what caused the problem in the first place.

this is embarrassing — robert skinner (@shefwed14) May 13, 2022

Any parents having trouble finding baby formula should go to the southern border and pretend to be in the country illegally and their problem might be solved.

Whatever bureaucratic version of a Rube Goldberg machine the Biden administration constructs to deal with this will probably only make the problem worse.

So why have they twiddled their thumbs for 3 months. What have they done to fix. Absolutely nothing. https://t.co/72skf4Pjm5 — ULTRA American Girl 🍊 (@SoBeAmerican) May 13, 2022

Strange that they’ve been focused on the problem for several weeks and we just started hearing about the problem a fairly short time ago.

These guys make Trump's crew look like geniuses. — Slower Traffic Keep Right ⛳⭕ (@memoir_author) May 13, 2022

Good to know that despite being ‘aware’ of it back in February, their ‘team’ can’t figure out how to fix it… https://t.co/G0u3rlcNPY — Mark Murphy (@murphytravels) May 13, 2022

They only know how to make things worse, not better.

