As we told you earlier, President Biden apparently had a forum about the baby formula shortage in the U.S., but it was closed to the press. However, the White House says they’ve been all over the problem for months:

White House says it's "worked diligently over the last few months" to address the infant formula shortage. Steps include "cutting red tape," pushing for crackdowns on price gouging and increasing formula supply via more imports. — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) May 12, 2022

Does anybody actually believe this?

Interesting because Biden literally hasn't said a word about it https://t.co/PNcDYWWRgv — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) May 12, 2022

they've "worked diligently" yet the shortage is getting worse and the press wasn't allowed to participate in the formula shortage event Biden held today or ask the President questions. gotcha. https://t.co/N1Q9cB2ej6 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 12, 2022

At today’s White House briefing, outgoing press secretary Jen Psaki decided to tell a few more whoppers on her way out the door.

PSAKI: "The reason we're here is because the FDA took a step to ensure that babies were taking safe formula." pic.twitter.com/wSkDcFV0ib — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 12, 2022

PSAKI: "What we are seeing which is an enormous problem is hoarding…and people hoarding because they are trying to profit off of fearful parents." pic.twitter.com/EE50jO0NTg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 12, 2022

A reporter asks if parents who can't find baby formula should take their children to the hospital. PSAKI: "Those are important public health questions…but what I can convey to all of you is what we're doing to address exactly that concern, which is taking every step we can…" pic.twitter.com/BPxDe6KNTh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 12, 2022

Psaki joined others in the White House by claiming the baby formula issue has been on their radar for several weeks:

REPORTER: "He would have known about [the baby formula shortage] before this week. It wasn't like this suddenly popped up…" PSAKI: "This has been something the administration has been working on for some time now." pic.twitter.com/glTTKXmca0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 12, 2022

If this administration has in fact been focused on the problem it would explain a lot, since everything they get involved in turns into a dumpster fire.

White House says they’ve been working on the baby formula crisis for months… Wow. What a total failure. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 12, 2022

Because Psaki mentioned “hoarding,” maybe she could expand on a report that the Biden administration is essentially hoarding a lot of baby formula to be used by people who entered the country illegally:

The nationwide shortage of baby formula that has sent mothers desperately rushing from store to store has evaded one lucky group: illegal immigrants detained by Border Patrol. According to videos posted by a Florida lawmaker, the Biden administration has been shipping “pallets” of baby formula to migrant holding facilities. “They are sending pallets, pallets of baby formula to the border,” said Republican Rep. Kat Cammack in one of two online postings yesterday. “Meanwhile, in our own district at home, we cannot find baby formula,” she added, holding a photo of empty shelves where the formula would be.

If the Biden White House wants to know who’s “hoarding” baby formula they should go look into a mirror.

