As we told you earlier, President Biden apparently had a forum about the baby formula shortage in the U.S., but it was closed to the press. However, the White House says they’ve been all over the problem for months:

Does anybody actually believe this?

At today’s White House briefing, outgoing press secretary Jen Psaki decided to tell a few more whoppers on her way out the door.

Psaki joined others in the White House by claiming the baby formula issue has been on their radar for several weeks:

If this administration has in fact been focused on the problem it would explain a lot, since everything they get involved in turns into a dumpster fire.

Because Psaki mentioned “hoarding,” maybe she could expand on a report that the Biden administration is essentially hoarding a lot of baby formula to be used by people who entered the country illegally:

The nationwide shortage of baby formula that has sent mothers desperately rushing from store to store has evaded one lucky group: illegal immigrants detained by Border Patrol.

According to videos posted by a Florida lawmaker, the Biden administration has been shipping “pallets” of baby formula to migrant holding facilities.

“They are sending pallets, pallets of baby formula to the border,” said Republican Rep. Kat Cammack in one of two online postings yesterday. “Meanwhile, in our own district at home, we cannot find baby formula,” she added, holding a photo of empty shelves where the formula would be.

If the Biden White House wants to know who’s “hoarding” baby formula they should go look into a mirror.

