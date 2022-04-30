As we told you earlier, the Associated Press published a report on how and why “public school systems are starting to feel the pinch.” But that doesn’t seem to matter to teachers’ unions, the Biden administration and Democrats, because they just keep doubling down on all the things that are unpopular with voters.

A new poll shows that the Democrats continuing to double down on their lunacy on multiple issues will likely cause a midterm wipeout:

New NPR/Marist poll is remarkable Republicans lead Democrats on generic Congressional ballot among these groups: 🚨 Parents with children under 18: 60% choose GOP; 39% Democrats 🚨 Latino voters: 52% GOP; 39% Dems pic.twitter.com/9QxnZsZ54D — Christy Lewis (@Cavalewis) April 29, 2022

Wow! Where should we even start with that? How about here:

Wow, under 45 is more Republican than Over 45 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 29, 2022

That and a lot more has to be causing some hyperventilation inside DNC headquarters and elsewhere.

Wow, it's almost like parents don't like pedophiles grooming their kids, and Hispanics don't like letting in and endless supply of illegal aliens! Who knew? — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) April 29, 2022

Right? Go figure!

Cannot emphasize how damaging school closures are politically when parents are now +21 points GOP. Education issues are what cost Democrats the Virginia Governor’s race. And the Latino numbers are a five alarm fire when Dems traditionally win that vote at least 2-1. https://t.co/gAwnBiUWPc — Scott Challeen (@ScottChalleen) April 30, 2022

The Dems would rather get slaughtered in November than back away from their leftist insanity.

Under 45 parent here…I've seen what D policies do to children and families. I haven't voted R in a long time either…but it's fairly certain I'll never vote D…ever. — Danny Hudson (@FinEssentials) April 30, 2022

The Dems are headed into a massive beat down. https://t.co/LfpJSqVIFI — Hal Furman (@HalFurman) April 30, 2022

It would certainly appear that way. Stay tuned.

***

Related:

New polls from CBS and ABC show why Biden and Dems are in trouble ahead of the midterms

Fuming Chris Hayes proclaims that Republicans polling better than Dems ‘is the work of Joe Manchin basically single-handedly’

‘More bad news for Ds’: Poll finds Biden about to make ‘his most unpopular decision yet’

Christina Pushaw cites left-leaning poll & encourages Dems to ‘keep doubling down on K-3 gender theory’

Recommended Twitchy Video