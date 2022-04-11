If you’re a Dem right now, the proper reaction to this new poll from CBS News is “GULP!”

“The economy and inflation – rank as top priorities for Americans”:

BIDEN: The economy and inflation – rank as top priorities for Americans… pic.twitter.com/VVSoVCUUOu — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) April 10, 2022

“……and President Biden continues to get low marks on handling them”:

…and President Biden continues to get low marks on handling them. pic.twitter.com/GBLjBFbgqv — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) April 10, 2022

Quick, Ron Klain! Tweet another Jen Rubin article or post another photo showing how much hot dogs cost or such. That will do it!

Or not. . .

“When people say the economy is bad, it isn’t because of jobs. Just 17% give that as a reason. Negative judgments are overwhelmingly based on inflation, and gas prices”:

IT’S INFLATION:

When people say the economy is bad, it isn’t because of jobs. Just 17% give that as a reason. Negative judgments are overwhelmingly based on inflation, and gas prices. pic.twitter.com/DokBVzR2JY — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) April 10, 2022

Oh, and when Dems tell Americans everything is great, “two-thirds say higher prices have been difficult or even a hardship, and now forcing many to make cutbacks.” It’s still the economy, stupid:

Americans are basing this on personal experience: two-thirds say higher prices have been difficult or even a hardship, and now forcing many to make cutbacks. https://t.co/9OaOOQIMlX pic.twitter.com/BptFZse7gh — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) April 10, 2022

And a new poll from ABC News/Ipsos has similar results on inflation and the economy.

“Americans are more likely to place a ‘great deal’ or a ‘good amount’ of blame for gas price increases on Democratic Party policies (52%) and Pres. Biden (51%) than on Republican Party policies (33%) and former Pres. Trump (24%)”:

MORE: Americans are more likely to place a "great deal" or a "good amount" of blame for gas price increases on Democratic Party policies (52%) and Pres. Biden (51%) than on Republican Party policies (33%) and former Pres. Trump (24%). https://t.co/P97MBrj2je — ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2022

Again, Dems should say “GULP!” when they see these numbers. As for Title 42 and immigration, since there are Dem senators also calling for it to stay in place, this is not just a GOP problem for team Biden:

“As new @ABC News/Ipsos poll finds 60% disapprove of Pres. Biden’s handling of immigration, Politico’s @lbarronlopez tells @jonkarl that Democrats ‘clearly did not have a response in place to the attacks from Republicans’ on Title 42.”

As new @ABC News/Ipsos poll finds 60% disapprove of Pres. Biden’s handling of immigration, Politico’s @lbarronlopez tells @jonkarl that Democrats “clearly did not have a response in place to the attacks from Republicans” on Title 42. https://t.co/QD4hv0G9tp pic.twitter.com/jg75nvr0jG — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 10, 2022

But even worse for Dems is that there is a 20-point enthusiasm gap ahead of the midterms:

JUST IN: 55% of Republicans say they are "very enthusiastic" about voting in this year's midterm elections, compared to only 35% of Democrats, new @ABC News/Ipsos poll finds. https://t.co/BwQJPcRjtB — ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2022

But Biden’s numbers on handling Covid have improved (we’ll have to wait and see if this holds once future waves of cases hit blue states):

Pres. Biden's approval on handing of COVID jumped 8 points since January, up to 58%, new @ABC News/Ipsos poll finds. https://t.co/h0gLSGL1gK — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) April 10, 2022

And he’s getting good marks on Ukraine:

New @ABC News/Ipsos poll finds broad support for Pres. Biden's policies on Ukraine, including placing tighter economic sanctions on Russia (79%), accepting refugees from Ukraine (63%), and sending additional U.S. weapons and equipment to Ukraine (70%). https://t.co/WyHbnoGxcM — ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2022

