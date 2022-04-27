Yesterday Townhall’s Guy Benson and Katie Pavlich were out on patrol with the Texas Department of Public Safety to help show what’s going on at the Texas/Mexico border. Pavlich tweeted that “brutal Mexican cartels are making $100 million PER WEEK on human smuggling and illegal immigration. They are highly organizing, with systems like wristbands to show payment to cross, and are enabled every hour by open border policies.”

Guy Benson shared some photos and added that “wristbands are evidence of a vast human smuggling business dominated by drug cartels. It’s very organized & lucrative for criminals. Illegal immigrants shed bracelets upon entering the US.”

During testimony before a congressional committee today, DHS Secretary Mayorkas made the following claim about the current situation at the border and who’s at fault:

“We inherited a broken and dismantled system that is already under strain. It is not built to manage the current levels and types of migratory flows. Only Congress can fix this. Yet, we have effectively managed an unprecedented number of non-citizens seeking to enter the United States.”

Guy Benson has been there and can’t believe how brazen this is:

A total, complete, sick joke. Having just returned from a reporting trip at the border, I guarantee that the men & women trying to grapple with the crisis down there will seethe over a lie this brazen. https://t.co/3aRbp4w4TD — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 27, 2022

Sadly we expected nothing less from the gaslighters in this administration.

Saying this right after a member of the armed forces drowned while attempting to rescue two smugglers is incredibly callous and tone deaf. — Peter Garrett (@TheUnrealPeterG) April 27, 2022

A topic for the new Board on Disinformation! https://t.co/8nEg23LpHj — Pam (@Phiberphan) April 27, 2022

No doubt the new DHS Disinformation Governance Board will get right on trying hide the truth.

