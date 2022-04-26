Jen Psaki may already have one foot out the White House door and in MSNBC’s door, but don’t let anyone tell you that she’s slacking off as she counts down her remaining days as Joe Biden’s press secretary. She’s just as willfully intellectually dishonest and all-around awful as she ever was.

Here’s what she had to say about the border crisis and how it’s totally the last guy’s fault:

.@PressSec: "The former president invested billions of dollars in a border wall that was never going to work or be effective instead of working towards comprehensive immigration reform. […] [Biden] proposed investing in smarter security at the border." pic.twitter.com/S7cTxrYViV — The Hill (@thehill) April 26, 2022

Ah, yes. President Joe Biden’s policy with regard to our southern border and illegal immigration is much smarter than Donald Trump’s. So smart that it’s actually beyond our comprehension.

Nothing Joe Biden has done to address the border crisis has been “smarter.” Nothing he’s done has been smart, period. And Psaki is lying through her teeth when she claims that Biden is happy to cooperate with governors on tackling the problems at our southern border. They asked for his help, and he refused.

Yes Biden's totally nailing it on border security. https://t.co/i1En3mqHox — Federalist Muskrat+ 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) April 26, 2022

The only thing Biden’s nailing is the nails in our national security coffin.

Her whole tenure in this position, has been nothing but a job interview for leftwing media, and it worked. https://t.co/zzrB91lvbk — Claude Krause (@ClaudesBBQ) April 26, 2022

It’s true. Jen Psaki checks all the left-wing media boxes: White House insider, liberal Democrat, lying liar who lies.

The border has been completely ignored by Biden and his entire admin. They act as though it doesn’t even exist. https://t.co/Nq5wRI1K8s pic.twitter.com/h4krgo3vN8 — RaeLynn DeZelia ☕️🇮🇱🇺🇸☘️🌷🌼🌺🌸☔️ (@rdez79) April 26, 2022

@PressSec We see you. Purposely allowing people to FLOOD over our boarders in record numbers while calling it "doing comprehensive immigration reform" is pure lying bullshit. We see it, Jen. People are watching. https://t.co/0VwLNYPLlv — Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) April 26, 2022

People are watching, and people are listening.

And we’re utterly disgusted by all of it.

